Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: Who Is the Cowboys QB Dating in 2019?

Dak Prescott may play for one of the most widely-known sports franchises, but the Cowboys quarterback keeps his dating life close to his vest. Prescott is not known to have a girlfriend, and if he is dating anyone their relationship has not been made public.

Throughout Prescott’s career, the Cowboys quarterback has been linked to different people, but he has never commented on any of these rumored relationships. While Prescott has not commented, model Yasmine Nicole discussed their previous relationship a few times on social media. Nicole explained that both have successful careers which impacted their relationship moving to anything more serious.

“Nothin ‘happened’. Bad timing I guess? He is a great guy but we are both young & working on our careers. He will always be a friend to me & someone I care for. Love his friends & family and everything he stands for and want the best for him,” Nicole posted in 2018, per Terez Owens.

Dak Prescott Was Linked to Actress Estrella Nouri

Towards the end of 2018, Prescott was linked to Estrella Nouri, an actress who appeared in a number of popular television shows including Entourage and 2 Broke Girls. Nouri was spotted at Cowboys games and using Prescott’s favorite phrase “faith, fight and finish” on social media. Terez Owens reported that Prescott sent Nouri flowers when she was staying at a Dubai hotel.

We FIRST told you about Dak Prescott’s newest “girlfriend” Estrella Nouri. This comes to us via our tip box. “I work in a very well known hotel in Dubai where we have a celebrity guest, Estrella Nouri staying. Before she checked out she received a huge bouquet of flowers from American football player Dak Prescott. The card said “These last few months have been the best. Miss you babe!”

The rumors connecting the two have since died down and they do not appear to be dating. Sports Gossip reported Prescott recently began following the actress on Instagram once again.

Prescott Admitted the Cowboys Are Not Getting a “Tom Brady Discount”

Prescott’s contract negotiations have been a big topic of discussion. During the offseason, Prescott was quick to dismiss the idea that he should give the Cowboys a discount like Tom Brady has done for the Patriots. Prescott astutely pointed out that Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, was doing just fine financially without the Patriots quarterback.

“Nobody’s wife makes as much money as his wife does either,” Prescott noted to USA Today. “When Tom Brady isn’t the breadwinner in the home, then that’s a great problem to have. So in that case, he can do that. He can do his contract however you want to do it.”

Prescott is on the final few months of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and is due for a massive raise from his current $2 million salary, per Spotrac. Time will tell if Prescott has his own Gisele by the time his next contract rolls around in 2020.