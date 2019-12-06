Chiefs Injury Report: Damien Williams’ Status Revealed

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to strengthen their playoff chances with a win against the New England Patriots on Sunday. However, they’ll have to do so without a key member of their backfield. On Friday, running back Damien Williams was officially ruled out of the contentious match with an ongoing rib injury.

Frank Clark and Jordan Lucas are questionable for Sunday's game. Morris Claiborne, Rashad Fenton, and Damien Williams are out.https://t.co/gfJ3ZoGujt — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 6, 2019

Defensive end Frank Clark, who has been having an impressive run of performances as of late, is listed as questionable with a shoulder sprain/illness. A notable full participant includes wide receiver Tyreek Hill, which should delight both fantasy owners and Chiefs fans.

Looks Like Tom Brady’s Toe Is Just Fine

The Patriots also released their final injury report and as expected, quarterback Tom Brady will be ready in time for the 4:25 p.m. kickoff. On Thursday, the six-time Super Bowl champ was listed as questionable with both toe and right elbow injuries.

Brady himself even laughed off his alleged sprains, attributing his name on the report to the front office’s “diligence.”

“That might be the first time my toe’s ever been on the injury report,” Brady said to Jim Gray of Westwood One Radio. “You know us Patriots. We’re pretty diligent about listing everything, so I guess we have to make mention of my toe now as well.”

Among Patriots players listed as questionable include wide receivers Julian Edelman (shoulder) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and offensive lineman Marcus Cannon (illness).

Andy Reid’s Plans for Sunday: ‘Make Sure We Take Care of Our Business’

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is well aware of how the last two games against the Patriots ended. But, he’s strictly focused on this weekend’s matchup and provided little when asked about his plans to ensure his team leaves Gillette Stadium with a win.

“I think they know us and we know them. You get in and you battle,” Reid explained. “We’ve played them quite a few times here over the last few years. It just comes down to execution on both sides of the ball and on special teams. Playing good, solid football. Make sure we take care of our business.”

Bill Belichick, New England’s head coach, spoke of his opponent’s strategy, lauding Reid’s diverse playbook in the process.

“Just watch them play. I mean, they roll up and down the field against everybody,” Belichick said. “Andy’s a game-plan coach. He’s not going to do the same thing every day, every week. He’s not going to keep running the same plays over and over. That’s not what they do. They attack defenses, and each week is a little bit based on how he matches up against those teams and what they do.”

If the Chiefs beat the Patriots on Sunday and the Tennessee Titans prevail over the Oakland Raiders, then for the fourth year in a row, Kansas City will be AFC West title holders and through to the playoffs. Going up against Tom Brady won’t be easy, seeing as the 42-year-old is playing some of the best football in his storied career, but a statement win against the Raiders last weekend should provide an added boost of confidence as Patrick Mahomes and company march into Foxborough.