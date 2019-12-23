Eagles Defensive End Rips Cowboys Coach about ‘Taking Uber’

It was smiles and jokes in the Eagles’ locker room on Sunday evening. One particular player fired a shot at Jason Garrett.

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham — one of the nicest players on the roster — has been fired up in recent weeks as he’s grown sick and tired of people counting Philadelphia out. Following the team’s 17-9 victory over Dallas, he was feeling extra frisky and took aim at the Cowboys coach as he strolled through the sea of media next to the locker room.

Graham made eye contact with the cameras and joked: “I guess Jason Garrett has to take an Uber home! Everybody over there talking all that stuff … let’s go!”

He directed the quote at ESPN analyst Ryan Clark who said earlier in the week that if the Cowboys lost to the Eagles, then Garrett should be “fired on the spot” and “take an Uber to the airport.” In an ironic twist of fate, the Cowboys’ plane home was delayed.

Lolol!! I love it. I sure will B. Great win bro. https://t.co/c8HSSRk2Yt — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) December 23, 2019

Carson Wentz Knows Birds Need ‘One More Win’

The Eagles are a long way from locked into a playoff spot. They still have to go up to East Rutherford, NJ and beat the Giants in another divisional rivalry game — against a team that took them to overtime three weeks ago.

Carson Wentz admitted the Eagles’ 17-9 win over Dallas had a “playoff atmosphere” around it but their business isn’t finished. The Eagles quarterback thanked the fans for their support and vowed to get them one more victory. Another win would grant the Eagles a home playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field in two weeks.

Wentz joins the following as the only @NFL QBs with 30+ completions in 3 straight games: Matt Ryan (2019)

Kirk Cousins (2018)

Philip Rivers (2015)

Peyton Manning (2010, ‘15)

Drew Brees (2011, 2013 twice)

Tom Brady (2011)

Kurt Warner (2008)

Rich Gannon (2002)

Steve Young (1995) — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) December 23, 2019

“We have to go win one more,” Wentz told reporters. “We haven’t won nothing yet, but we’re excited for the opportunity. It’s in our own hands to go take it, and we’re excited for it.”

Wentz went 31-of-40 for 319 yards and a touchdown strike to Dallas Goedert. He has been on fire over the past three weeks, too. The 26-year-old has gone 34-of-42 for 352 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions for a 133.3 passer rating in the fourth quarter and overtime, including two comeback drives. More impressively, Wentz became the first quarterback in NFL history to post 30 completions and no interceptions in three consecutive games.

Troy Aikman Calls It ‘Best Team Win’ He’s Ever Seen

Troy Aikman is a Hall-of-Famer who spent 12 seasons quarterbacking the Dallas Cowboys.

He called Sunday’s game for FOX Sports and left all bias at the door. The long-time broadcaster mentioned the Eagles’ unexpected victory was the best collective effort he’s ever seen.

“It’s the best team win that quite honestly, with what was at stake and how undermanned they were, that I can recall seeing at any point in my broadcasting career,” Aikman said.

Amazing praise by Troy Aikman on #Eagles. Troy Aikman: Eagles “W” over Cowboys the “best team win” I’ve seen in my broadcasting career | FOX Sports https://t.co/J6KQDBwbiI — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) December 23, 2019

Aikman went on to praise Carson Wentz’s great poise and calm demeanor in the biggest game of his life then offered kudos to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for putting together an excellent gameplan.

The Eagles’ defense gave up 311 yards but thrived in a bend-but-don’t-break roll. The unit held the Cowboys’ high-powered offense to 3-of-14 on third down (0-for-2 in the red zone) and limited them to 16 total first downs.

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!