Carson Wentz ‘Frustrated’ with Eagles’ Lack of Consistency

Carson Wentz isn’t ready to hit the panic button. As the face of the franchise, he can’t do that.

However, the Eagles quarterback can’t help feeling a little frustrated by the way things have gone this season. The team was supposed to compete for a Super Bowl and Wentz was supposed to start his first playoff game. While those two goals aren’t entirely off the table, there is doubt creeping in.

“It seems almost every week it’s something different,” Wentz told reporters. “We’re either shooting ourselves in the foot, I’m turning the ball over, missing throws, you know, that is the situation. It’s the consistency. The lack of it is frustrating.”

Wentz isn’t giving up. It’s his job to keep morale high, to keep his teammates focused. The Eagles took the practice field on Thursday for a morning walk-through and spirits were high. They still have an opportunity to win the NFC East, especially if the Cowboys fall to the Bears tonight on “Thursday Night Football.”

“Mood was good. Mood was high,” Wentz said after the team’s morning walk-through. “It was just a walk-through this morning but you could feel the energy, the upbeat attitude even though where we’re at isn’t where we want to be at this point. At the same time, we have a great opportunity ahead of us and we’re excited to put the rest of it behind us and go play some games.”

Talk is Cheap, Time for Leaders to Lead

No, the head coach has not lost the Eagles’ locker room. Doug Pederson continues to preach patience and staying the course.

“The main message is, we’re in a must-win situation,” Pederson said. “Everybody is on board, everybody on the same page.”

His quarterback took that message a step further by explaining how the leaders on the team need to show it every day on the practice field.

They need to silence the outside noise and lead by example, rather than hanging their heads or yelling at each other. Talk is cheap, after all.

“We can only talk so much, whether that’s leaders or coaches, we just got to go be about it,” Carson Wentz said. “You know, we talk a lot in here. For us, it’s get on the field and go back to work, and see what we can do.”

Carson Wentz Hasn’t Been Seriously Hurt (Jinx!)

Carson Wentz did hurt the middle finger on his throwing hand two weeks ago. It was a minor bruise, nothing to worry about.

This is usually the time of year — knock on wood! — that Wentz suffers a season-ending injury. But the Eagles quarterback looks and feels as healthy as ever. When one reporter asked him about not being injured, Wentz laughed.

“Thanks for speaking on that. Good thing I don’t believe in jinxes,” Wentz said. “Considering all things, and where I’ve been, I’m thankful for my health right now.”

Wentz shared some behind-the-scenes information about his relationship with Doug Pederson, too. The quarterback and coach talk often, whether it’s one-on-one at practice or through texting from their couches. Their communication never ends.

“We talk quite a bit, whether that’s one-on-one or at practice, or even after a drill or even at home watching football games he’ll text me an idea,” Wentz said. “We’re always talking and communicating, and it’s been awesome working with him and learning from him.”

