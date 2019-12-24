Eagles Make 5 Roster Moves, Place Starting CB on IR

It might be Christmas all over the world but football never sleeps. At the top of the Eagles’ wish list? Another receiver and tight end.

The Philadelphia Eagles made five total roster moves on Tuesday (otherwise known as Christmas Eve) as they look to improve their roster for a possible playoff run. Adding more pass-catchers remains a top priority for the team.

The first move was previously reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and involved releasing veteran running back Jay Ajayi and adding Pro-Bowler Jordan Howard. The former Bear returns after an almost two-month absence from a shoulder injury.

In a corresponding move, the Eagles promotee Deontay Burnett from the practice squad to the active roster. The speedy receiver might make his NFL debut on Sunday versus New York. The USC product was first signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent.

Burnett spent last season with the Jets where he hauled in 10 passes for 143 yards before moving on to San Francisco. The 49ers cut him from their practice squad on Dec. 10. The 22-year-old projects as an ideal slot receiver coming out of college, thanks to his great hands and 5-foot-11 frame. He didn’t fare well in the 40-yard dash, with a 4.7 time at his pro day.

They also added depth at the tight-end spot by bringing back Richard Rodgers. The former Packer was released after training camp and given an injury settlement after tearing his knee up. He has bounced back from the ailment and should provide veteran experience in case Zach Ertz’s fractured rib turns out more Artois than first anticipated.

#Eagles have waived RB Jay Ajayi and placed CB Ronald Darby on Reserve/Injured. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 24, 2019

Perhaps the biggest move of the day — some might say shocking — was placing Ronald Darby on injures reserve. The struggling cornerback had been dealing with a bad hip flexor and aggravated it during last week’s win over Dallas. Darby was replaced (and outplayed) by Rasul Douglas.

With Ronald Darby done for the year, Rasul Douglas is in line to become a full-time starter at CB for the #Eagles. Meanwhile, thanks to Sidney Jones’ heroics, he may have played his way into a legitimate role on defense as well. — Logan Banker (@LoganBanker_19) December 24, 2019

On Monday, Doug Pederson revealed Darby was suffering from a “serious” injury and may miss “significant” time. Darby’s season is now done. Douglas will take over his starting corner spot, with Sidney Jones possibly mixing in.

Not to be outdone, Philadelphia rounded out a busy day by filling out its practice squad. The Eagles signed former Broncos wide receiver River Cracraft.

The 6-foot return specialist appeared in nine games for Denver over the past two seasons and returned 12 punts for 40 yards. He also caught one pass for 44 yards.