Eagles vs. Dolphins Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles have been given new life in the NFC East standings. With a win on Sunday over the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia can pull into a tie for first place with the Dallas Cowboys, who lost on Thanksgiving Day to the Buffalo Bills. The positioning is fortunate for a banged-up Eagles team that has lost two straight and is looking to get right in South Beach. Zach Ertz is this week’s injury concern. The tight end is questionable with an injured hamstring and will test out the injury during pregame warmups. Running back Jordan Howard has already been ruled out for a third straight week with a stinger.

ESPN’s FPI gives the Jets a 79.8% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Sunday’s matchup between the Eagles and Dolphins.

Eagles vs. Dolphins Game Details

Date: Sunday, November 30

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

TV: FOX

Spread: Eagles -10

Total: 44.5

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Line Movement

This line opened at Eagles -7.5 and has been bet up to Eagles -10 at most books, according to VegasInsider.com. The action is favoring the Eagles who are receiving a majority of the bets and money, according to The Action Network.

The total opened at 46.5 and has been bet up slightly to 45 at most books with the majority of the bets and money coming in the on under.

Betting Trends

Eagles are 5-6 SU and 4-7 ATS this season

Dolphins are 2-9 SU and 5-6 ATS this season

Under is 6-5 in Eagles games this season

Under is 6-5 in Dolphins games this season

Eagles are 2-3 SU and 2-3 ATS in road games this season

Dolphins are 1-5 SU and 2-4 ATS in home games this season

Over is 3-2 in Eagles road games this season

Over is 3-3 in Dolphins home games this season

*All trends are courtesy of Covers

Analysis & Picks

This feels like a perfect get right spot for the Eagles. The line has moved steadily with the market as it appears that both the sharps and the public are on Philly. The return of Alshon Jeffrey is huge for the Eagles offense that has scored just 19 combined points in the last two games. The good news for Philadelphia is they aren’t facing the Seahawks or Patriots defenses this week. Miami is the worst defense in the NFL according to DVOA and is allowing 31.5 points per game this season. I expect Carson Wentz to let out some frustration on the Dolphins secondary. Wentz has not thrown more than 1 touchdown pass in the last 5 games. Meanwhile, Ryan Fitzpatrick has been the definition of hit-or-miss this season with 10 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. DeVante Parker has been a bright spot with a touchdown in three of his last four home games but it won’t be enough. Expect for Fitzpatrick’s regression to continue and Wentz to rise to the occasion in a must-win spot for the Birds. Take the road favorite.

PICK: Eagles -10 (-110)

