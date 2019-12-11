Eagles Injury Report: Starting CB Dealing with Sore Elbow

The Eagles didn’t officially practice on Wednesday. They’ll hit the grass again on Thursday and start prepping for Washington.

However, they did put out an estimation of an injury report and it included quite a few big names. One key starter, Jalen Mills, was listed as a limited participant as he recovers from a sore elbow.

Mills was injured in the third quarter of Monday night’s come-from-behind win over New York after taking a vicious after-shock hit from a tackle on Saquon Barkley. He did return to the game and ended up playing 43 snaps. There wasn’t any overwhelming sense that Mills would miss significant time.

“Jalen Mills should be okay. He’ll be day-to-day,” head coach Doug Pederson told reporters. “The only thing you’ll see probably is a brace on his elbow. But other than that, he’s good.”

Other starters dealing with ailments include receiver Nelson Agholor (knee), defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle), receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot), right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (concussion).

Jeffery is reportedly out for the season while Johnson is out for at least the Redskins game. Barnett and Howard appear to be prime candidates for the dreaded “game-time decision” designation. Grugier-Hill is expected to play.

And Agholor? The perennial punching bag revealed that he first suffered the knee injury against Minnesota, in Week 6 on Oct. 13. He told reporters he’s in a “stalemate” with the knee.

Sidney Jones Could See Increased Playing Time

Sidney Jones only saw one total snap on Monday night. It may have been the most significant snap of the game.

Jones, who has been invisible since battling back from a bad hamstring in October, has been a healthy scratch for a good chunk of the year. He’s looked lost in coverage, a pace behind the receivers he’s trying to cover, and the speed hasn’t been there.

But defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz threw Jones in late in the fourth quarter versus the Giants and the third-year cornerback made the key stop. On a crucial 3rd-and-3, with everything on the line, Jones made the pass breakup.

“That was a big play,” Schwartz said. “I don’t know if we win that game if he doesn’t make that PBU [pass breakup], because it was a tie game at that point in the fourth quarter [and we] had a couple of injuries. He went out cold, they came right at him and he was up for the challenge.”

Josh Sweat’s Stock Continues to Soar

Another player who has been making a name for himself is Josh Sweat.

The second-year defensive end has been a force to be reckoned with over the past several weeks. Sweat, the former fourth-round pick out of Florida State, has two sacks in his last five games and now has three sacks and 17 tackles for the year.

On Monday night, Sweat provided a highlight-reel play when he got in Eli Manning’s face and applied pressure to shut down a possible trick play on a flea-flicker pass. The Giants fell flat on their faces.

With Derek Barnett possibly out again against Washington, the Eagles might need to rely on Sweat moving forward.

“He’s been productive tackling,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. “Of the rotational defensive ends, he’s been tackling probably at a higher rate than a lot of those guys that we’ve had in those roles in the past and he’s rushing at very similar rates.”

