Eagles Playoff Picture: Standings & Postseason Scenarios for Week 17

The Eagles control their own destiny for making the postseason. The simple path: beat the New York Giants today.

Philadelphia currently has a 75-percent chance at winning the NFC East, according to FiveThirtyEight. The probability of them winning the Super Bowl is down at a whopping 1-percent.

Either way, the playoffs are within reach and it starts with beating the Giants in a game slated to start at 4:25 p.m. today in East Rutherford, NJ.

There is one other path for them. If the Eagles lose to the Giants, then they would need the Dallas Cowboys to fall to the Washington Redskins. That game is also scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Philadelphia would win the tie-breaker thanks to wins over common opponents in that scenario.

Wait, there are two more ways the Birds could get in — if they tie the Giants, they are in — no matter what Dallas does. If the Cowboys tied the Redskins, then the Eagles can back in that way thanks to tie-breakers. It’s going to be a long (and fun) day of football.

NFC East Champion Hosts Home Playoff Game

It’s the rule everyone wants to see changed — except for Eagles fans this week.

Philadelphia would get a home playoff game next weekend at Lincoln Financial Field by virtue of winning the NFC East division. They would be locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC and play host to either the Seattle Seahawks or San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s a quick look at the NFC East standings heading into Week 17:

1. Eagles (8-7), favorites to clinch 2. Cowboys (7-8), still in playoff hunt 3. Giants (4-11), out of contention 4. Redskins (3-12), out of contention

NFC Playoff Picture: Five Teams Already Locked In

The Eagles are looking to snatch up the final spot in the postseason party, although they would be seeded No. 4. It’s complicated as the NFL doesn’t re-seed the teams as other sports do based on record and performance.

Philadelphia would play the loser of the 49ers-Seahawks game. The two NFC West teams are battling on “Sunday Night Football” for the NFC West crown and possibly the No. 1 overall seed. That game is slated to begin at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

Here is a quick look at how the NFC playoff picture is shaping up heading into Week 17:

1. San Francisco 49ers (12-3), clinched playoff berth

2. Green Bay Packers (12-3), clinched playoff berth

3. New Orleans Saints (12-3), clinched playoff berth

4. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7), still need to clinch

5. Seattle Seahawks (11-4), clinched playoff berth

6. Minnesota Vikings (10-5), clinched playoff berth

There are a ton of scenarios about how the above teams can flop playoff positioning, too.

The Saints are still in play for the No. 1 overall seed but they would need to beat the Panthers, followed by a Packers loss to the Lions and 49ers loss to the Seahawks.

The Packers are still in play for the No. 1 overall seed but they would need to beat the Lions and have the Seahawks beat the 49ers.

The 49ers path is straight forward: beat the Seahawks and they own the top seed in the NFC — and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. If they lose, they drop all the way down to No. 5.

When Would Eagles Play Next Week?

If the Eagles win the NFC East and get into the playoffs, they would get a home game next weekend. The NFL’s wild-card round spreads games out over Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe, the Eagles would most likely be assigned an opening-round game on Sunday, Jan. 5 due to the NFL wanting to showcase one of the largest TV markets in the country.

The game would be broadcast on either FOX or NBC. Look for an announcement on which teams play when during NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

Per Tornoe: If the Eagles make the playoffs, it’s almost a guarantee they’ll play on Sunday, Jan. 5, on either Fox or NBC. Not only is Philadelphia among the largest television markets in the country, it would allow whichever West Coast team they face an extra day to travel across the country. Last season, the Eagles’ wild-card win over the Chicago Bears (the “double-doink game”) aired on NBC at 4:30 p.m.

