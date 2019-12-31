NFL Disses Eagles in Crazy Playoff Hype Video [WATCH]

Don’t give the Eagles more motivation. They don’t ever need more motivation.

Doug Pederson’s bunch has been one of the most resilient teams in the NFL over the past three seasons, always quick to take on the underdog role and prove doubters wrong. The NFL has officially given them bulletin-board material with their latest slight.

The league released an official playoff hype video that showcases some of the best teams and players in the dance. Curiously, the Eagles are not featured in the video. Not once.

The Ravens, 49ers and Saints are the teams most prominently highlighted, charted at around seven seconds worth of air time in the one-minute video. The Seahawks and Chiefs are right behind them with approximately five seconds each.

The Eagles? They don’t appear for a single second. Neither do the Minnesota Vikings.

The Eagles certainly don’t need added motivation, but now they have it. Seattle is on upset alert.

“Seattle is not going to feel sorry for us obviously coming in here,” Pederson said. “We can’t do the same. We just have to continue to work, practice, prepare, and get ready for Sunday.”

Philadelphia Drops to 2-Point Betting Underdog

The betting lines opened up with the Eagles installed as one-point favorites. Times have changed.

Credit a season-ending injury to Brandon Brooks, along with the uncertainty surrounding Miles Sanders and Zach Ertz, for contributing reasons for the betting line to drop. Philadelphia is now getting two points — or getting 1.5 points, depending on your betting website of choice — in their wild-card playoff game versus Seattle. That means they are back in the underdog role.

Seahawks vs. Eagles @FDSportsbook

ML: SEA: (-122) | PHI: (+106)

Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-110) | PHI: +1.5 (-110)

Total: 46 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: SEA: (73%) | PHI: (27%)

Odds to Win NFC: SEA: (+1300) | PHI: (+1600) — Katie Kohler (@kkohler1129) December 30, 2019

The Eagles may trot out five practice-squad players — Boston Scott, Josh Perkins, Deontay Burnett, Robert Davis, Greg Ward — on offense again this week and it won’t matter.

“The confidence I think that the team has that it doesn’t matter who is in the lineup, we’re going to somehow find a way to get the job done,” head coach Doug Pederson said.

Boston Scott Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

The Eagles’ newest weapon has been drawing rave reviews from around the NFL. After his three-touchdown performance, Boston Scott has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Scott accumulated 138 yards from scrimmage — well, 142 yards counting his four-yard kick return — and pounded in a seven-yard touchdown run, followed by two 2-yard scores. He did all his damage in the second half, including two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

It marked the first time that an Eagles running back had three touchdowns in a game since LeSean McCoy did it on Dec. 18, 2011. Scott’s virtuoso performance also made him just the fifth Eagles rusher to tally three scores in a single game since 1974.

The honor made Scott the first Eagles player to win a weekly award this season and the first running back to earn Offensive Player of the Week honors since Darren Sproles in 2014.

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!