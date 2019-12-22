Two Key Offensive Starters Out for Eagles: Report

There were four players listed as questionable on the Eagles’ final injury report. Two of them have been downgraded to out.

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Jordan Howard will be inactive for the Eagles as the starting running back continues to deal with a “shoulder nerve” injury. Miles Sanders will resume his role as the lead guy in the backfield. Howard hasn’t played or practiced since Nov. 3 when he gained 82 yards and a touchdown.

Nelson Agholor will also be out for the Eagles versus the Cowboys, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The enigmatic wide receiver injured his knee on Oct. 13 against Minnesota and has been in a self-described “stalemate” with it ever since. Agholor has 39 catches for 363 yards and three touchdowns this season. Breakout star Greg Ward will take over his starting role as the team’s slot receiver.

The @Eagles plan to make RB Jordan Howard inactive vs. @dallascowboys today. Howard (shoulder nerve) has not fully recovered from his week 9 injury but there's high confidence in Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Jay Ajayi as effective backfield. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 22, 2019

Meanwhile, two questionable defensive players — defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (knee) — are expected to start on Sunday. Right tackle Lane Johnson remains out as he battles through a high-ankle sprain.

Receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (foot), right guard Brandon Brooks (calf), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (triceps) and cornerback Ronald Darby (hip flexor) are all good to go and locked in as starters. The Eagles and Cowboys are slated to kick it off at 4:25 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

Doug Pederson Addresses Eagles Injury Problems

The Eagles have been devastated with a rash of injuries this year, mostly soft-tissue ones like ankle and knee issues. The team’s medical staff has come under intense scrutiny as a result.

Earlier this week, Doug Pederson tried to explain why the Eagles have dealt with so many setbacks. According to the coach, some of it was due to bad luck while some of it had to do with the overall violent nature that goes along with the game of football.

Pederson even took a not-so-subtle shot at the reporters covering the team for sitting up in the press box eating their “hot dogs and diet Cokes.”

"You guys sit up there with your hot dogs and cokes, if you were down on the field you would hear how loud the collisions were." – Doug Pederson after being asked about the amount of injuries on the team in recent years — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) December 18, 2019

“The amount of contact and the amount of collisions and things that go on, not only during the week but also during the course of a game, are unbelievable,” Pederson said. “I know you guys sit way up there and eat your hot dogs and diet Cokes, but if you were on the field listening to the collisions and the things these guys go through, that’s why I appreciate what every player does. Injury is part of it.”

Pederson added that the fact the Eagles have enjoyed deep playoff runs has contributed to the injuries piling up.

“In our last couple years we’ve played into February and then well into January, and it’s a lot of games and it’s a lot of wear and tear on bodies. These types of things are going to happen,” he said.

