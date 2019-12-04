FanDuel’s NFL Power Rankings List Cowboys Ahead of 10 Winning Teams

After defeating the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, many experts and analysts are in agreement that the Baltimore Ravens are the NFL’s creme de la creme heading into Week 14.

Most NFL power rankings will reflect as much, and that is no different for leading sports betting site FanDuel. However, their weekly NFL power rankings, which are supported by next-generation sports analytics platform numberFire, are creating quite a stir among football fans this week.

The placement of one team in particular – the Dallas Cowboys – is drawing the ire of many for their No. 4 overall ranking.

The Ravens continue to hold onto the top spot in the latest @numberFire Power Rankings 📊 pic.twitter.com/Lt6piq0saR — FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 3, 2019

The 6-6 Cowboys trail only the Ravens, 49ers, and Patriots, all of whom have registered a 10-2 record through the first 13 weeks of the season. However, that puts them ahead of 10 other teams with a winning record including the Chiefs, Seahawks, Packers, and Saints.

The list also drew a reaction from former NFL punter turned analyst Pat McAfee.

What is this? — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 3, 2019

The reasoning and methodology behind the rankings is unclear, but Dallas’ positioning is in doubt given questionable losses to the Jets and Bills, as well as their inability to bring home wins versus other top playoff contenders in New Orleans, Green Bay, Minnesota, and New England.

