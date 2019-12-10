Jets WR Quincy Enunwa Visiting School Near Jersey City Shooting: On Lockdown

As Jersey City local schools were put on lockdown during an active shooting which took place nearby, and has left at least six people dead, including a Jersey City police officer and three civilians. Speaking to kids in Jersey City at the same time, Jets wide-receiver Quincy Enunwa, and he was inside the school when it was put on lockdown on December 10.

Fox5 News reporter Tina Cervasio tweeted, “I have learned #Jets WR Quincy Enunwa was talking to kids in a NJ school where there was mass shooting and he is still now in lockdown in the NJ school at the moment. Will to keep you updated.” The report was also confirmed by Rich Cimini of ESPN NFL Nation.

I can confirm this. Enunwa still is in the school. https://t.co/3y23wTlMn3 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 10, 2019

Police described the scene as “chaotic.” The two suspects jumped out of a U-Haul van and ran into the corner store, according to scanner transmissions. A man was down inside the store, and someone had put a glass coffee pot in view. Police worried that it could be a “device.” The window in the back was garbage bag taped, police said. The bodega in question was located at Wilkinson Avenue and Martin Luther King Dr. in Jersey City. The specific address was 223 MLK Drive, according to NJ.com. Online records say that’s the address of JC Kosher Supermarket

READ NEXT: Eli Manning’s Wife Abby McGrew Cheers for Giants From the Cheap Seats