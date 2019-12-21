Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, Celebrates Heisman Win

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, has been dating the Heisman winner since his Ohio State days. She joined the LSU quarterback in New York for the ceremony, and posted a picture of the two of them together after he won.

Holzmacher wrote, “I’m so proud of you! The best weekend ever!”

The Heisman winner himself also posted a photo to Instagram about his prestigious accomplishment, writing, “They said I couldn’t…

They said I wouldn’t…I just did.”

Though Burrow is now at LSU, he and Holzmacher are still going strong. They’ve been dating for over two years now; their first photo on Instagram as boyfriend and girlfriend was posted on August 31, 2017.

Here’s what you need to know:

Holzmacher Has Been Called the ‘First Lady’ of LSU Football

Holzmacher is often at the sidelines for Burrow’s game, and her reputation as his girlfriend has steadily grown alongside his rising fame on the field. She retweeted a Nov. 11 tweet by an LSU fan that read, “Sat by this girl at the LSU game Saturday.. had no clue it was the first lady, Joe Burrow’s girlfriend.”

In response to another tweet by a fan who asked others to “imagine” what it would be like to date Burrow, she replied, “All I can say is I’m so damn proud!!!!”

Holzmacher has been deeply supportive of the breakout star for years now. When Burrow announced his intention to leave Ohio State for LSU in 2018, Holzmacher replied to the tweet with a message of support: “will always be your #1 fan”

On the other hand, Burrow has stayed quiet about his private life, and rarely posts photos of, or talks about, his longtime relationship.

After winning the Heisman, Burrow chose to thank his teammates and his father explicitly. He said, “My dad, first time in 51 years he wasn’t a player or a coach. Him retiring this year has been a dream come true for me and my family. I’m just so thankful for LSU and Ohio State, playing at two of the best programs in the country. Great coaches both places. My journey, I wouldn’t have traded it for anything in the world.”

He also highlighted the high rates of poverty in the area where he comes from. “Coming from southeast Ohio it’s a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average,” he said. “There’s so many people there that don’t have a lot and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too.”

The Los Angeles Times reports that his speech inspired over $360,000 in donations to the food bank in his home town, in the days following the Heisman ceremony. Another fundraiser has since raised over $60,000 for a food bank in Baton Rouge.

Holzmacher graduated from Ohio State in 2019 with a Data Analytics major, according to LinkedIn. During her time at OSU, she was a part of the Alpha Phi sorority, as well as the Big Data and Analytics Association.

As for Burrow, he’s set to graduate in 2020, and is all but guaranteed to declare for the NFL draft. He will graduate with a Masters of Liberal Arts, according to his bio, and has stated his desire to work on Wall Street after his football days are over.

