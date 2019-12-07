Justin Fields: Does Ohio State’s QB Have A Girlfriend?

Justin Fields, starting quarterback for Ohio State University, is one of the most exciting football players to emerge from the 2019 NCAA season. Fields started his college career at University of Georgia before transferring to the Buckeyes in January 2019, and while there’s no questioning the 20-year-old phenom’s level of talent on the field, fans are curious to know more about his personal life.

While the sophomore quarterback is ready to lead the No. 1 ranked Ohio State team (12-0) in the Big Ten Championship game, taking on the No. 8 ranked Wisconsin Badgers (10-2) on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Field, Fields’ love life has taken a back seat.

The 6’3, 223 pound athlete, who was named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year, appears to be single. In fact, the only the time Fields has uttered the term “girlfriend” was while describing what it felt like having to reverse his commitment to Penn State back in 2017, after he had already pledged to play for Coach James Franklin’s team.

He dreaded calling Franklin to tell him the bad news. “Coach Franklin didn’t see it coming. “That phone call was one of the hardest phone calls I’ve ever had to make, Fields told BuckeyExtra, “It’s really like breaking up with your girlfriend,” Fields said. “If you have a good relationship with her, you might have to because of circumstances.”

It Will Be Important For Fields To Have a Girlfriend That Lives Nearby

A key reason Fields opted out of Penn State’s program was because of the distance. Originally from Kennesaw, Georgia, it would be too much of a trek for his family to come watch him play games on Saturday. To stay closer to home, the five-star recruit committed to Georgia for his freshman year. Now, that he’s at Ohio State, which is an 8.5 hour drive away, it’s still closer than Penn State, which is almost a 12 hour drive.

While Fields may not be dating anyone at the moment moment, it’s clear that it’s incredibly important to him to have his loved ones nearby. And during the conference title game, not only will Fields have all the Buckeye fans cheering him on, the most important people in his life will be in the stands, his family.

Fields is incredibly close with his father, Ivant “Pablo” Fields, who was also a star football player. Pablo, who was a linebacker for Eastern Kentucky Univesity during his own college days, has since re-married since being with Fields’ mom. The quarterback’s stepmother is Joann Claudrick Fields, from whom he now has two younger sisters, Jaiden and Jessica.

Fields’ biological mother, Gina Tobey, also maintains a tight relationship with her son. She is one of his biggest fans, and continuously seen wearing Fields’ No. 1 jersey.

Fields Won’t Be Eligible For The NFL Draft Until 2021

The star quarterback has at least one more season to play at Ohio State, so there’s a chance he might start dating someone before entering the NFL Draft. Or, much like his 2019 season, he’ll keep a laser-like focus on football, and not have time to commit to a girlfriend. Only time will tell.

