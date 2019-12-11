Lakers vs. Magic Prediction: Lebron Invades Orlando

The Los Angeles Lakers are playing their best basketball of the season and could be the best team in the NBA. Lebron and the Lakers stroll into the Sunshine State on Wednesday to take on the Orlando Magic. LA has won 11 straight road games since losing tot he Clippers on opening night and 21 of their last 23 games overall. If the Lakers win on Wednesday it would match the 1972-73 team for the second-longest road winning streak in franchise history. The club record is 16 straight road wins set by the 1971-72 team.

Anthony Davis is coming off his best performance of the season, his first 50-point game in a Laker uniform and fourth of his eight-year career in Sunday’s 142-125 victory over Minnesota. The win improved LA’s season record to 21-3, tied with Milwaukee for the best mark in the league.

ESPN’s FPI gives the Lakers a 65.7% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Tuesday’s reunion between the Knicks and Blazers.

Lakers vs. Magic Game Details

Date: Wednesday, December 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Amway Center (Orlando, Florida)

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, FS Florida

Spread: Lakers -8

Total: 212.5

Line Movement

This line opened at Lakers -5.5 and has been bet all the way up to Lakers -8 with the large majority of the bets and money on Los Angeles. This line is correlated to the action and is moving with the market.

Betting Trends

Lakers are 21-3 SU and 15-9 ATS this season

Magic are 11-12 SU and 10-12-1 ATS this season

Under is 13-11 in Lakers games this season

Under is 12-10-1 in Magic games this season

Analysis & Picks

The duo of Anthony Davis and Lebron James is evolving into an unstoppable force. they combined for 82 points in the win over the Timberwolves with James scoring 32 points with 13 assists. The line movement in this game tells us that the Lakers will continue to dominate. The Magic have won 10 of their last 11 at home against LA and will rely on Markelle Fultz to continue his improved play. Fultz had 13 points and nine assists in Monday’s loss to Milwaukee. He has been revitalized in Orlando along with Evan Fournier who is averaging 25.6 points and making 21-of-31 3-pointers over his last 5 games. The Lakers could be getting back Rajon Rondo who missed the win over the Timberwolves with a hamstring injury. Whether or not Rondo plays, this is a tough spot for Orlando, has faced the best two teams in the league in their last two games after losing to the Bucks on Monday. I can’t get in front of this Lakers freight train right now until they give me a reason to believe this remarkable run will end. LA wins its 12th straight road game. Swallow the points.

PICK: Lakers -8

