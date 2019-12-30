Skittles Fly After Marshawn Lynch’s First TD in Seahawks Return [WATCH]

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch entered into familiar territory Sunday, scoring his first touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks at since November 15, 2015.

After all these years, it looks like Seahawks finally gave it to Marshawn on the one-yard line. In true Money Lynch fashion, it immediately started raining Skittles at CenturyLink Field, resulting in field crew employees cleaning up the remnants of the sugary sweets as the game continued.

Clean up in CenturyLink Field 🗣 It was raining Skittles after @MoneyLynch's TD 😂 pic.twitter.com/CdlDN5LzmA — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 30, 2019

Lynch’s Contract Is Just for This Season

An undrafted free agent, Seattle announced Lynch’s return to the squad on Monday, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirming that his deal runs just through the end of the season.

“Beastmode officially is back in Seattle. Marshawn Lynch and the Seahawks have an agreement, and Seattle has a new RB to line up against SF during Sunday night’s NFC-West-deciding showdown…New/old Seahawks’ RB Marshawn Lynch signed a deal for this year only – the last regular-season game and the postseason, per source.”

Given that his time with the Seahawks lasts through this season only, Lynch is still making a an acceptable amount. Per his contract details, the 33-year-old will take home $1.03 million and has a base salary of $60,588.”

For his return to Seattle, #Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch will make $60,588 in Week 17, plus whatever the playoff share ends up being… plus his share of online sales of “Unfinished business” and “Back in Action” apparel on his website. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2019

In his first interview since becoming a Seahawks again, Lynch showed no mercy to the media, giving a classic response to reporters in his first interview of the season. Apparently in the holiday spirit, Lynch wished the same for those interviewing him.

Despite his time away from the league, Lynch is still dedicated to showing no mercy.