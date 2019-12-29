Hall of Fame Wide Receiver Praying for Lions’ Marvin Jones

It has been a heartbreaking 24 hours for the Detroit Lions family, as wideout Marvin Jones revealed the loss of his son Marlo Jones on Instagram.

After the news broke, no shortage of folks started reaching out to Jones in order to share their condolences on the tragic news, from fans and strangers alike. Perhaps the most notable so far was former NFL wide receiver and Hall of Fame player Randy Moss.

Following seeing the announcement, Moss reached out to Jones on Twitter with a great message, simply sending a praying hands emoji. That sums up the feelings of most folks after hearing this tragic news.

This is further proof that the NFL remains a brotherhood on and off the field.

Marvin Jones and Randy Moss Trained Together in 2018

A big reason for the post? Jones and Moss have a great relationship, which stems from the fact that they often train together in the offseason. Moss was a legendary player during his time in the league, and as a result, several wideouts look toward him to be a partner during the offseason. Such has been the case with Jones the last few years.

A piece by Justin Rogers of the Detroit News recaps the meeting of the sides in 2018, as they did plenty of work together.

After the best season of his career, Detroit Lions receiver Marvin Jones is going to stick with what’s working for him. That means going back to North Carolina to work with receiving legend Randy Moss this offseason. “I’m going to look at the film,” Jones said last week. “Look at what I’ve done and what I think I need to get better at and attack it just like I did last year.” A free-agent addition in 2016, Jones came hot out the gate in his first season in Detroit, catching 27 passes for a league-leading 519 yards through five games. But a string of lower-body injuries derailed his campaign. He didn’t top 100 yards in a game the rest of the season and finished with fewer than 60 yards in seven of 10 games. That’s why one of his focuses working with Moss last offseason was leg strength. “Just the intensity, picking up the intensity in terms of the lower body and picking up the weight and really building the strength,” Jones said in June. “That’s not to say that I didn’t do it last year, because I did, but it’s just an added focus — less focus on the upper body and more on the lower body.”

Obviously, Jones and Moss connected over more than just football, and the brotherhood is real considering this wonderful tweet during a tough time.

Marvin Jones Dominant for Lions in 2019

Though Jones is currently out with injury, when he did suit up this season, Jones was fantastic for the Lions, and opposite Kenny Golladay, has been one of the top wideouts in the entire game. This season, he’s put up 779 yards and 9 touchdowns, which are solid numbers for Detroit. More than that, he has given the Lions a formidable 1-2 punch with Golladay and has been very dependable this season.

Jones had to prove he could come back off last season’s knee injury which cost him the end of the 2018 season, and he was able to do that with a massive season thus far in 2019. It’s safe to say Jones will continue to put in the good work for the Lions and as a result, should be earning himself love.

The offseason focus for Jones will turn to rehabbing his body, but after this tragedy, he will undoubtably need plenty of time with the family, and it’s time he will likely be given easily by the Lions, who already admitted they support Jones fully.

It’s nice to see the NFL community also line up behind Jones after a moment of sheer heartbreak for his family.

