Comedian Reveals Why Lamar Jackson Won’t Beat Michael Vick’s Record

The Baltimore Ravens play the Buffalo Bills today at New Era Field in Orchard Park, NY today.

The 9-3 Bills are riding high on a three game winning streak.

The Bills offensive line has been consistent all season with four of five players starting every game. Buffalo’s quarterback, Josh Allen has 2,591 pass yards with a a 61.5%. Additionally, Allen has thrown for 24 touchdowns on 11 turnovers and has also rushed for 430 rush yards.

For those keeping score at home: Allen ranks second among all quarterbacks in rushing.

Speaking of rushing: Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson is a rushing machine and could make NFL history today by setting the record for the most rushing yards in a season by an NFL quarterback.

If Jackson runs for 63 yards today vs. the Bills, he’ll break Michael Vick’s single season QB rushing record of 1,039 rushing yards from 2006 when Vick was a member of the Atlanta Falcons in 2006.

“I think he’s going to get it,” comedian and actor Michael Rapaport told me on this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“This week it might be tough. Buffalo [Bills] in Buffalo. Buffalo’s defense is tough and the weather…who the hell knows what is going to be in Buffalo. But I’d love to see him get it. I love Michael Vick, but the new guy has come in and I think it’s good for football, it’s great for Ravens fans. It’s great for NFL fans. It’s certainly great for me as a fantasy football player. So it’s the most wonderful time of the year and it aint just beacause of Santa Claus. This is a great time of the year for sports fans.”

Lamar Jackson has been playing inspired football this season. Ranked ninth overall in NFL rushing yards, Jackson has also thrown 25 touchdown passes.

Jackson realizes the significance of potentially breaking Michael Vick’s record.

“It’d be an honor,” Jackson said on Wednesday.

“Like I said, Mike Vick’s my favorite player. For me to do such a thing, it’s incredible. He had that record for a long time. It would be pretty cool, but I’m focused on the win, regardless.”

Vick is surprised someone may beat it.“I didn’t think a guy would come along and play between the tight hashes and do the things that I’ve done,” he said.

“But it’s just a pleasure for me to watch and see another guy just emulating that style — and doing it better.”

Football legend turned Fox NFL analyst, Michael Strahan is a fan of Jackson and his ability in the open field.

“People sitting at home watching Lamar Jackson think how is he doing all this stuff,” said Strahan.

More from Strahan via transcript via Heavy.com’s Landon Buford: “I mean everything with Lamar Jackson is just absolutely amazing, watch his juke here has the DB that is supposed to keep outside containment. Sales him with that look making the guy think he is going inside, [but] gives him that euro step leaving him some change and Deutschmarks. He gets out there to the corner.