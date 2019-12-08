EX-Knick Weighs-in on New York Knicks Canning David Fizdale

During his pre-game interview, former New York Knicks guard and current Dallas Mavericks‘ head coach Rick Carlisle was asked by Fanatics View’s Taylor Jones. How important the Knicks game in New York in terms of bringing the team together after the loss.

“It was pretty clear that we needed to sure-up things in some areas, and the players are ultimately the ones that do the work on the floor. So, our improvement in defense is a credit to them ultimately, but that was a long time ago, said Carlisle.”

Carlisle would continue by saying, “I’m happy for Fizdale to be out of that terrible mess that he had nothing to do with.”

This past week the New York Knicks opted to fire David Fizdale after posting a record of 4-18. The Knicks would also let their top assistant Keith Smart and appointed Mike Miller as their interim head coach.

Knicks Scott Perry and Steve Mills Press Conference

Last month, after a blow out loss (108-87) to the Cleveland Cavaliers on their home floor. Knicks team president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry shocked members of the New York media, as they walked in for an impromptu news conference to address the teams 2-8 start.

“We just felt like given that this is our 10th game, we felt that we had an obligation to come and speak to you guys,” Mills said. “Obviously, Scott and I are not happy with where we are right now. We think the team is not performing to the level that we anticipated, or we expected to perform at, and that’s something that we think we collectively have to do a better job of delivering the product on the floor that we said we would do at the start of this season.

“We still believe in our coaching staff. We believe in the plan Scott and I put together and the players that we assembled. But we also have to acknowledge that we haven’t played at the level we expected to play at.”

Perry and Mills Nowhere to Be Found

On Saturday, ESPN’s Malika Andrews reported that a day after the organization dismissed Fizdale, President of Basketball Operation Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry are not being made available for comment.

“One day after dismissing head coach David Fizdale, Knicks president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry are not being made available for a press conference before New York tips off against the Indiana Pacers.”

One day after dismissing head coach David Fizdale, Knicks president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry are not being made available for a press conference before New York tips off against the Indiana Pacers. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 7, 2019

Instead, Mills and Perry are letting the players take all the media heat by having to answer questions. According to CBSSports James Herbert, “Marcus Morris said that he spoke to Mills and Perry about their decision to fire Fizdale, but: “If they didn’t give you a reason, then I’m not going to speak on it.”

Marcus Morris says that he spoke to Mills and Perry about their decision to fire Fizdale, but: “If they didn’t give you a reason, then I’m not going to speak on it.” — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) December 8, 2019

Also, per Herbert, RJ Barrett asked if it surprised him that the Knicks fired Fizdale after he ran a practice yesterday: “I have no idea. I just got here. I don’t know how these things work.”

RJ Barrett, asked if it surprised him that the Knicks fired Fizdale after he ran a practice yesterday: "I have no idea. I just got here. I don't know how these things work." — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) December 8, 2019

