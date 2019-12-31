Football New Year’s Eve TV Schedule: What NFL & CFB Games Are Today?

New Year’s Eve is today, and while you’re sitting around waiting for the ball drop you might as well pass the time with some sports, luckily there are college football games on New Year’s Eve, even if there are no NFL games.

While there are no NFL games on the docket for today, NFL fans will only have to wait until the weekend to enjoy their first taste of playoff football for the 2019 season. However, College Football has us covered for today with five terrific bowl games lined up for our viewing pleasure.

A Jam-Packed Day of College Football on New Years Eve

Belk Bowl Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky Time: 12:00 pm ET Coverage: ESPN Spread: Virginia Tech (-2)

Kentucky has been dominant on the defensive side of the ball, coming into the Belk Bowl having held their last five opponents to less than 11 offensive points per game. Virginia Tech has been a mistake-ridden offensive team, turning the ball over the 18th most times in the FBS this year.

Sun Bowl Florida State vs. Arizona State Time: 2:00 pm ET Coverage: CBS Spread: Arizona State (-4)

Arizona State has lost five games this season. However, three of those losses came by three points or fewer. Despite Florida State’s struggles this season, they’ve constantly proven to be a great bet in Bowl Games. The Seminoles have won 11 of their last 15 Bowl games ATS. Two top running back prospects, Cam Akers and Eno Benjamin, will be sitting out this game as they begin to prepare for the NFL draft.

Liberty Bowl (23) Navy vs. Kansas State Time: 3:45 pm ET Coverage: ESPN Spread: Navy (-3)

Navy is one of college football’s best-kept secrets, having seen a seven-game win increase from 2018 to 2019. Expect an old school ground and pound approach from the Midshipmen, as they lead the nation in rushing yards. Kansas State handed Oklahoma their only regular-season loss this year.

Arizona Bowl Georgia State vs. Wyoming Time: 4:30 pm ET Coverage: CBSS Spread: Wyoming (-7)

Wyoming is a run-first offense, averaging the 28th-most rushing yards per game in the FBS. They also pack a ferocious defense, ranking sixth in the nation in rushing yards allowed. Georgia State, on the other hand, ranked 120th-overall defensively this year.

Alamo Bowl (11) Utah vs. Texas Time: 7:30 pm ET Coverage: ESPN Spread: Utah (-7)

The Alamo Bowl will be the final game to kick off on New Year’s Eve, but will prove to be well worth the wait. Utah was in the playoff discussion up until the final weeks of the regular season. The Utes also have a brilliant running back prospect, Zack Moss, who will undoubtedly shine on Sundays in the near future. Texas has won three straight bowl games. Texas QB Sam Ehlinger is must-watch football, as his talent (10th-most passing yards in college football) and gritty play jump off the screen.

NFL Wild Card Schedule

The following NFL playoffs games take place either Saturday, January 4th or Sunday, January 5th.

Teams Date Time TV Channel Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans – Betting Preview Here SAT 1/4 4:35pm ESPN/ABC Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots – Betting Preview Here SAT 1/4 8:15pm CBS Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints SUN 1/5 1:05pm FOX Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles SUN 1/5 4:40pm NBC

