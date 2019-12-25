Christmas Day Football Schedule: No NFL or CFB Games on TV Today

There are no football games on TV today on Christmas Day as fans will have to wait a bit to watch games. All NFL Week 17 games will be on Sunday, December 29th as the NFL playoff matchups are determined. The next slate of college football bowl games is not until Thursday, December 26th.

The NBA has made Christmas one of their biggest days of the year, so if you are looking for a replacement there will be plenty of basketball on television. There are five NBA games today including a showdown of the L.A. teams as the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard squares off with the Lakers’ LeBron James in primetime. The Clippers Paul George will also be playing against his former coach when he was with the Pacers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel noted they both want to win on Christmas Day.

“I always wish Paul nothing but the best, but against the Lakers, I hope he loses all the time,” Vogel noted, per NorthJersey.com. “He’s family to me, and always will be. I root for his individual success, except for when we play against him…That Pacers team, they’ll always be like family to me. But on Christmas Day, they’re the enemy. He’s the enemy, I guess. The Clippers are.”

The 49ers-Seahawks Headline the NFL Week 17 Schedule

All of the Week 17 games will take place on one day to avoid interfering with playoff positioning. This means there will be no Thursday Night Football or Monday Night Football games this week. There is still a lot of playoff positioning yet to be determined heading into the final week.

The 49ers-Seahawks matchup headlines the Week 17 slate of games. The winner will be crowned the NFC West champions and can climb as high as the No. 1 seed depending on the outcome of other games. It also is expected to mark Marshawn Lynch’s return in a Seahawks uniform. After being decimated by inuries, the Seahawks signed Lynch just days before Christmas.

Philadelphia can win the NFC East with either a win or Cowboys loss to secure the final NFC playoff spot. The Cowboys need a victory along with an Eagles loss to win the division. Be sure to check out our full NFL playoff picture breaking down both the AFC and NFC.

If you are looking to watch football before Sunday, there are two college football bowl games on Thursday, December 26.

Here is a look at the NFL Week 17 schedule and the NBA Christmas Day slate of games.

NFL Week 17 Schedule

The following games are all on Sunday, December 29th.

TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL Browns vs. Bengals 1 p.m. Fox Dolphins vs. Patriots 1 p.m. CBS Bears vs. Vikings 1 p.m. Fox Chargers vs. Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS Jets vs. Bills 1 p.m. CBS Packers vs. Lions 1 p.m. Fox Saints vs. Panthers 1 p.m. Fox Falcons vs. Bucs 1 p.m. Fox Eagles vs. Giants 1 p.m. Fox Titans vs. Texans 4:25 p.m. CBS Redskins vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. Fox Steelers vs. Ravens 4:25 p.m. CBS Colts vs. Jaguars 4:25 p.m. CBS Raiders vs. Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS Cardinals vs. Rams 4:25 p.m. Fox 49ers vs. Seahawks 8:20 p.m. NBC

NBA Christmas Day TV Schedule

TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV CHANNEL Celtics vs. Raptors 12 p.m. ESPN Bucks vs. Sixers 2:30 p.m. ABC Rockets vs. Warriors 5 p.m. ABC Clippers vs. Lakers 8 P.M. ABC/ESPN Pelicans vs. Nuggets 10:30 p.m. ESPN

College Football Bowl Schedule: Thursday, December 26