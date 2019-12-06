NFL Playoff Picture 2019: NFC Standings Week 14

The month of December officially signals the postseason push is upon us as the NFL playoff picture is far from solidified. Heading into Week 14, the Saints are the only team that has punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs, meaning the final few weeks of the season will be full of excitement.

Week 14 begins with a Cowboys-Bears matchup that will have a big impact on the NFC playoff picture. Despite their recent slump, the Cowboys sit atop the NFC East while the Bears are within striking distance in the NFC North. The Bears best chance to make the playoffs is likely through a Wild Card spot. The challenge is the 49ers or Seahawks are likely to land one of the two NFC Wild Card spots leaving a lot of teams fighting for one place.

Both teams already have double-digit wins, but only one can win the division. This means the second-place team in the NFC North is the favorite to land the final playoff spot. The Bears did get a bit of good news on Monday Night after the Vikings lost to the Seahawks.

The Chiefs-Patriots & 49ers-Saints Headline the Week 14 NFL Schedule

There are several NFL matchups in Week 14 featuring two teams slated to make the playoffs. The Chiefs and Patriots headline this week’s games in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship that was an instant classic. The 49ers and Saints square off in a game that could impact the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Baltimore takes on Buffalo in a matchup featuring two teams surging at the right time. The Rams host the Seahawks as Los Angeles looks to get back into the postseason picture, while the Seahawks attempt to hold onto a first-round bye.

Here is a look at the NFL playoff standings. We will be updating the tables after the Cowboys-Bears Thursday Night Football game.

NFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Saints* 10 2 0 2. Seahawks 10 2 0 3. Packers 9 3 0 4. Cowboys 6 6 0 5. 49ers 9 2 0 6. Vikings 8 4 0 7. Rams 7 5 0 8. Bears 6 6 0 9. Buccaneers 5 7 0 10. Eagles 5 7 0 11. Panthers 5 7 0 12. Cardinals 3 8 1 13. Redskins 3 9 0 14. Giants 2 10 0

NFC Playoff Matchups

Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 Green Bay Packers

No. 5 San Francisco 49ers vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

Bye: No. 1 New Orleans Saints, No. 2 Seattle Seahawks

NFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. 49ers 10 2 0 2. Vikings 8 4 0 3. Rams 7 5 0 4. Bears 6 6 0 5. Buccaneers 5 7 0 6. Eagles 5 7 0 7. Panthers 5 7 0 8. Cardinals 3 8 1 9. Redskins 3 9 0 10. Giants 2 10 0

AFC Playoff Standings

Teams in bold would make the postseason if the playoffs started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

TEAM W L T 1. Ravens 10 2 0 2. Patriots 10 2 0 3. Texans 8 4 0 4. Chiefs 8 4 0 5. Bills 9 3 0 6. Steelers 7 5 0 7. Titans 7 5 0 8. Raiders 6 6 0 9. Colts 6 6 0 10. Browns 5 7 0 11.Jaguars 4 8 0 12. Broncos 4 8 0 13. Chargers 4 8 0 14. Jets 4 8 0 15. Dolphins 3 9 0

AFC Playoff Matchups

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups.

No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 3 Houston Texans

No. 5 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 4 Kansas City Chiefs

Bye: No. 1 Baltimore Ravens & No. 2 New England Patriots

AFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.