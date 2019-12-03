NFL Playoff Picture 2019: NFC & AFC Standings Heading Into Week 14

The NFL playoff picture is getting interesting heading into Week 14 with several teams climbing up the NFC and AFC standings. One big takeaway from Week 13 was the Ravens moving up to the No. 1 seed in the AFC thanks to their win over the 49ers combined with the Patriots loss to the Texans.

Since the Ravens defeated the Patriots, Baltimore owns the head-to-head tiebreaker so they get the edge if the two are tied in the standings. This could become a big deal if the standings hold and the two teams square off in the AFC Championship.

The Niners loss to the Ravens means there is an even closer race at the top of the NFC. If the Seahawks defeat the Vikings, Seattle would be the leader of the NFC West and move up to the No. 2 seed. The Seahawks hold the tiebreaker over the 49ers, but the Saints have the advantage over Seattle thanks to their victory earlier this season. The Saints are currently the only team in the league who has clinched a playoff berth leaving 11 of the 12 spots up for grabs with a month left in the season.

The Steelers win over the Browns means they are holding on to the final Wild Card spot in the AFC. There are teams bunched together both at the top and bottom of the NFL playoff standings meaning we are in for an exciting finish to the regular season. The Chiefs-Patriots and 49ers-Saints are two marquee games to watch in Week 14 with major playoff implications.

Here is a look at the NFL playoff picture after week 13. We will update the NFC standings after the Seahawks-Vikings game tonight.

NFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. 49ers 10 2 0 2. Saints* 10 2 0 3. Packers 9 3 0 4. Cowboys 6 6 0 5. Seahawks 9 2 0 6. Vikings 8 3 0 7. Rams 7 5 0 8. Bears 6 6 0 9. Buccaneers 5 7 0 10. Eagles 5 7 0 11. Panthers 5 7 0 12. Cardinals 3 8 1 13. Redskins 3 9 0 14. Giants 2 10 0

NFC Playoff Matchups

Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 Green Bay Packers

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

Bye: No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, No. 2 New Orleans Saints

NFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Seahawks 9 2 0 2. Vikings 8 3 0 3. Rams 7 5 0 4. Bears 6 6 0 5. Buccaneers 5 7 0 6. Eagles 5 7 0 7. Panthers 5 7 0 8. Cardinals 3 8 1 9. Redskins 3 9 0 10. Giants 2 10 0

AFC Playoff Standings

Teams in bold would make the postseason if the playoffs started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

TEAM W L T 1. Ravens 10 2 0 2. Patriots 10 2 0 3. Texans 8 4 0 4. Chiefs 8 4 0 5. Bills 9 3 0 6. Steelers 7 5 0 7. Titans 7 5 0 8. Raiders 6 6 0 9. Colts 6 6 0 10. Browns 5 7 0 11.Jaguars 4 8 0 12. Broncos 4 8 0 13. Chargers 4 8 0 14. Jets 4 8 0 15. Dolphins 3 9 0

AFC Playoff Matchups

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups.

No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 3 Houston Texans

No. 5 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 4 Kansas City Chiefs

Bye: No. 1 Baltimore Ravens & No. 2 New England Patriots

AFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.