NFL Playoff Picture 2019: Eagles & Cowboys Battle in NFC Standings

With three weeks to go in the regular season, the NFL playoff picture is far from clear. It is fitting that two NFC East teams finished off Week 14 as the division is one of the most confusing parts of the postseason race.

The NFC East division winner will likely finish as the No. 4 seed and host a Wild Card team during the opening weekend of the playoffs. This is true even though the Cowboys and Eagles are both likely to have an inferior record when compared to the No. 5 seed they are hosting. NFL playoff rules stipulate that all four division winners in each conference clinch a postseason spot and host at least one game.

The Eagles defeated the Giants are tied with the Cowboys for the NFC East division lead as well as the No. 4 seed. Right now, the Cowboys hold the tiebreaker thanks to their win over the Eagles earlier this season. Philadelphia could make things a lot more complicated by defeating Dallas in Week 17, causing a series of tiebreakers to come into play.

Rams-Cowboys & Bills-Steelers Highlight the Week 15 NFL Schedule

Last week featured a number of marquee matchups with teams atop the playoff standings squaring off. The Week 15 schedule does not have the same firepower, but there are still a few games that feature teams in the postseason hunt. The Steelers host the Bills on Sunday Night Football with both teams currently holding an AFC playoff spot if the postseason started today.

The Cowboys host the surging Rams who are looking to gain ground in the NFC Wild Card race while the Cowboys are trying to break out of a horrific slump. The Colts square off with the Saints as New Orleans tries to take out their frustration from Week 14 on Indianapolis on Monday Night Football.

Here is a look at the NFC and AFC playoff picture heading into Week 15.

NFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. 49ers 11 2 0 2. Packers 10 3 0 3. Saints* 10 3 0 4. Cowboys 6 7 0 5. Seahawks 10 3 0 6. Vikings 9 4 0 7. Rams 8 5 0 8. Bears 7 6 0 9. Buccaneers 6 7 0 10. Eagles 6 7 0 11. Panthers 5 8 0 12. Cardinals 3 9 1 13. Redskins 3 10 0 14. Giants 2 11 0

NFC Playoff Matchups

Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 New Orleans Saints

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

Bye: No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, No. 2 Green Bay Packers

NFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Seahawks 11 3 0 2. Vikings 9 4 0 3. Rams 8 5 0 4. Bears 7 6 0 5. Buccaneers 6 7 0 6. Eagles 6 7 0 7. Panthers 5 8 0 8. Cardinals 3 8 1 9. Redskins 3 9 0 10. Giants 2 11 0

AFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the postseason if the playoffs started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

TEAM W L T 1. Ravens* 11 2 0 2. Patriots 10 3 0 3. Chiefs* 9 4 0 4. Texans 8 5 0 5. Bills 9 4 0 6. Steelers 8 5 0 7. Titans 8 5 0 8. Browns 6 7 0 9. Raiders 6 7 0 10. Colts 6 7 0 11.Broncos 5 8 0 12. Chargers 5 8 0 13. Jets 5 8 0 14. Jaguars 4 9 0 15. Dolphins 3 10 0

AFC Playoff Matchups

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups.

No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 5 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 4 Houston Texans

Bye: No. 1 Baltimore Ravens & No. 2 New England Patriots

AFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.