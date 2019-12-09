NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Chiefs & 49ers Impress as Patriots Fall

It was a big week for teams at the top of our power rankings with several matchups featuring potential playoff teams. Week 14 was a time when teams either gained exposure or were exposed with a few upsets over the weekend.

The 49ers and Saints gave us an instant classic and what was likely the best game we have seen this season. After a back-and-forth contest, it appeared as though the Saints would finally hold onto the win, but the Niners were able to mount a late drive to steal a victory in New Orleans. After the win, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan noted the team practices keeping their emotions in check during critical moments.

“I tell myself all the time, you just want to make sure that your nerves don’t get to you,” Shanahan told The Athletic. “And if they are getting to you, you better check yourself and be able to recognize when nerves are getting to you so you don’t do something based off of nerves. You do something off your preparation and everything.

Top 5: The Chiefs Continue to Rise

Kansas City shocked New England in Foxborough ending a home winning streak that spanned multiple seasons. After trailing by double-digits for most of the game, the Patriots managed to make it a one-possession game, but the Chiefs mounted a red-zone stand to hang onto the victory. The Patriots’ loss creates a very interesting race in the AFC.

Baltimore continued their hot streak by going on the road and beating the Bills. The Ravens survived a late comeback by the Bills as Baltimore was in control for most of the game.

The week started off with the Bears thoroughly embarrassing the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. The only thing more embarrassing than the Cowboys’ performance is the entire NFC East which somehow may end up hosting a playoff game with a losing record thanks to NFL rules that gives home-field advantage to division winners.

Here is a look at our latest NFL power rankings. We will continue to update the table below as more games are completed.

NFL Power Rankings: After Week 14