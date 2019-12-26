Clippers Paul George Gifted GF Daniela Rajic Major Bling On Christmas

Before Clippers star Paul George traveled to the Staples Center in Los Angeles to play against LeBron James and the Lakers on Christmas Day, he celebrated the holiday at home with his longtime girlfriend Daniela Rajic, and their two daughters, Olivia and Natasha.

While their daughters look absolutely adorable in matching red dresses, Rajic was sporting Christmas themed pajamas, and shared on her Instagram story the very special gift she received from George. If there was any doubt that the gorgeous model belonged to George, this extremely sparkly present will do the trick.

Rajic, who lives with George in his $16 million home in the Pacific Palisades, is now rocking a gold chain, for which a diamond set number “13” hangs at the bottom. For those unaware, number 13 is George’s jersey number.

The Nude Swim Co. fashion designer shared a photo of her new bling, merely writing “Merry Christmas” with a kissing face emoji on Instagram to her 166K followers.

Rajic also posted photos of their two girls in their Christmas attire, sitting in front of a very fancily decorated Christmas tree.

Paul George Couldn’t Wait to Play Basketball At The Staples Center On Christmas Day

In an interview with Rachel Nichols from The Jump, George said of taking on the Lakers on December 25, “It’s going to be crazy. Playing on Christmas is one of the biggest things. Then, the matchup that is going to be on that floor, two top-10 players on each side, both teams with loaded benches, it’s going to be a fun one and I am looking forward to it.”

Fans are looking forward to the marquee match-up, as well. The big battle of Los Angeles will be a special treat this Christmas as both Los Angeles teams have four of the top ten best players in the league. While the Lakers have James and Anthony Davis, the Clippers have himself Kawhi Leonard, which make up four of the Top 10 players in the entire NBA.

“That means everything to me [playing in the Staples Center at home],” George continued, “because just my journey, my path, where I started from and where I am at now, it’s surreal. For us growing up, Staples Center was iconic. My parents get to be there, they have a seat every night. It’s bigger than I could ever imagine.”

No word yet on whether or not Rajic and his twos daughters will be in attendance during the double Los Angeles team showdown on Christmas Day, but the odds seem favorable since it’s a special holiday, and the game is local. Plus, George’s special lady has extremely special new jewelry to show off in the arena to cheers the Clippers on against the Lakers.

George’s parents Paulette and Paul George Sr. were already spotted grabbing their seats at Staples Center before the game started.

