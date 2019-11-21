Did Paul George Secretly Propose to Girlfriend Daniela Rajic?

Paul George and girlfriend Daniela Rajic‘s relationship is far from a fairy tale love story, but it does have a happy ending. And after Rajic was seen sporting a massive sparkler on her left hand, fans were left wondering if the two were secretly engaged.

While the longtime couple remain in love, and live together in Los Angeles with their two daughters, Olivia and Natasha, there’s been no word of engagement news or of an upcoming wedding. Also, the big rock seen on Rajic’s finger seen in her Instagram photo in August has not been spotted on her hand since.

George & Rajic’s Relationship Started Out As a Public Legal Nightmare

The two first met while Rajic was a stripper at the famous Tootsie’s Cabaret in Miami, during the summer of 2013. After a few months of dating, Rajic became pregnant with his child, and when she filed a paternity suit in 2014, it became public knowledge that George had clearly cheated on his then-girlfriend, Callie Rivers, the daughter of Clippers head coach, Doc Rivers, who’s now his current head coach.

Rajic accused George, who was then playing for the Indiana Pacers, of offering her $1 million to abort her child, which she refused to do, and declined the money. George’s lawyers, however, vehemently denied such an offer was ever made.

Rajic gave birth to daughter, Olivia, on May 1, 2014, and after a paternity test was taken, George was confirmed as the child’s father. George then filed suit against Rajic for full custody of their daughter, but they were amicably reach a child support settlement, and decided to share joint custody.

Rajic moved from Miami to New York so George could be closer to his daughter as he continued his NBA career playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and through co-parenting, the couple fell back in love. In 2017, they surprised everyone by announcing they were welcoming a second child, a daughter, Natasha.

Rajic is no longer a stripper, she started her own fashion brand, Nude Swim Co., and is a full-time mom to their two girls. When George was traded to the Clippers, Rajic and their daughters also moved to Southern California.

But that doesn’t mean they aren’t completely in love. On November 12, for Rajic’s birthday, George wrote this sweet sentiment to his girlfriend on Instagram, “Happiest of birthdays woobie @danielarajic ! Enjoy the last months of saying you’re 20 something with me! You’ve made many changes into becoming the woman you are today and I’m happy for you and proud of you.. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for you this year! Have fun on your day.. Happy bday love you.”

George & Rajic Bought a $16 Million House In the Pacific Palisades

The NBA star and Instagram model have not tied the knot, but they appear to be in a deeply committed relationship. After joining the Clippers, George purchased a three-story, 10,000 square foot mansion in the Pacific Palisades, one of the most wealthiest neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

The couple’s upgraded home includes a temperature controlled wine room, home theatre, gym, indoor spa, two pools, seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and clear views of the Pacific Ocean.

George also owns a house in Hidden Hills, a $7.4 million, which includes 16,000 square feet of living space and an outdoor basketball court.

