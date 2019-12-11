Ravens-Jets Line Revealed for Thursday Night Football

The Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets are two teams heading in separate directions as they get set to tangle on Thursday Night Football, and it doesn’t seem as if many people believe in the chances of an upset getting pulled.

This week, as the Ravens try to get to 12-2 on the season, they are overwhelming favorites in the eyes of the bettors. According to Vegas Insider, the Ravens are current 14.5 point favorites for their game against the Jets on Thursday. That’s just over two touchdowns, and plenty of wiggle room in an expected blowout.

New York has been dreadful this season but has shown a few signs of life lately. That still doesn’t change the fact that most expect the Ravens to have their way with the Jets when all is said and done.

Ravens Making Statements in 2019

Though this certainly doesn’t qualify as a huge game given the record of the opposition, the Ravens have beaten some of the best teams on their schedule this season in order to crack the 11-2 mark. It’s not easy to beat the Seahawks on the road, nor is it easy to beat the 49ers. In addition to those wins, Baltimore has also beaten the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams and most recently the Buffalo Bills. Those are some of the best of the best thus far this season.

With an impressive body of work as a whole, the Ravens have made statements not only in the fact that they have won, but how they have gotten the job done. The offense has put up points and yards, while the defense has managed to keep the opposition in check as well. That type of two-headed attack only proves how dangerous the Ravens have been and could be the rest of the way. It’s exactly what the Jets will have to deal with this week.

Lamar Jackson’s Status vs. Jets

Good news for the Ravens is bad news for the Jets. According to Jackson himself, all systems are go for the game on Thursday night, and he is even feeling much better and close to perfect for this week coming off what was described as a quad injury.

Here’s a look at what Jackson said in a piece by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley on his availability for this week:

“I feel great. I feel good. I’m 100 [percent],” Jackson said after Tuesday’s practice. “I’m going to be out there Thursday night.” After having a slight limp Monday, Jackson looked much better during the media viewing portion of Tuesday’s practice. He moved well while dropping back for passes and didn’t appear to be concerned with a leg injury, horsing around with wide receiver Marquise Brown.”

Obviously, having a healthy Jackson is vital to the Baltimore cause. The Ravens likely would have had to start Robert Griffin III in the absence of Jackson, and while that’s not the worst outcome, a team always wants to have its best players at the ready for big games. There was some concern if Jackson could shake off the injury in time to play in a short week, but obviously, he is feeling good.

Such is the case this week, as Jackson will be ready to roll against the Jets. With this in mind, it’s easy to see why the Ravens are such a slam dunk favorite to win the contest.

