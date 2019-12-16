Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Collects Amazing Number of Pro Bowl Votes

Lamar Jackson has done everything for the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, and folks across football have taken major notice of the quarterback and his talent.

In terms of voting for the Pro Bowl, there’s been nobody who has collected more than Jackson. Through the voting period, the exciting young quarterback has racked up the most votes in the league and is currently leading the way by a wide margin as a leading vote getter.

This year, Jackson has collected 704,699 votes for the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl, an obscene total. Here’s a look at Jackson as well as some of the other major vote getters

The votes are in, and #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson led all players with 704,699 fan votes for the 2020 Pro Bowl. One part of the equation. Here is a position-by-position breakdown of the votes pic.twitter.com/gXVvF6QmSE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2019

Obviously, Jackson has earned every one of those votes and more en-route to being a shoo-in for the game. The only question left to be answered is will Jackson play when all is said and done, or will he skip the game as so many stars have done in the past.

Clearly, the people want to see him in a bad way.

Pat McAfee on Lamar Jackson as MVP

After watching what Jackson has done to the league Pat McAfee appears to agree with Simpson having Jackson as MVP. McAfee, however, wants to skip the pleasantries and hand the award to Jackson right now before the season even ends. On ESPN’s Get Up, this week, the former punter said the only way forward should be presenting Jackson with the honor right now for what he’s done so far this season.

Here’s a look at what McAfee had to say:

According to McAfee, there is nothing left for Jackson to prove. He’s done it all, and arguably, he’s right. Never has there seemed like more of a slam dunk choice for a league MVP award than there is for Jackson right now.

The league still isn’t likely to break tradition and make such an unprecedented move, but Jackson may have been the one athlete lately to actually earn such treatment. Such has been abundantly clear no matter who is watching.

Fans with their voting numbers for the Pro Bowl seem to agree completely.

Lamar Jackson’s Statistics

This season, Jackson has been the epitome of a dual threat quarterback and one of the leaders in the next generation of quarterbacks that will make waves in the league. After the action concluded this week, Jackson has put up 2,889 passing yards and 33 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has rumbled for 1,103 yards and 7 touchdowns. As a whole, the Ravens have managed to find the best of Jackson on the field. Arguably, he’s become the most obvious MVP candidate in the league given these type of things.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be. These numbers and plays only help to prove that in the end.

Numbers like this are just another reason Jackson is one of the NFL’s most exciting athletes to watch, and are a huge reason that Jackson is an overwhelming favorite to be the most in-demand player selected to the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl.

READ NEXT: Analyst Shares Lamar Jackson’s Best Highlights