Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Wired for Sound vs. Jets [WATCH]

Lamar Jackson had a memorable night for the Baltimore Ravens last week, not only leading the team to another win, but shattering a long standing NFL record along the way.

Interestingly enough, Jackson was wired for sound on the amazing night, and showed off plenty of his personality in the clip posted by the team throughout the game.

Here’s a look at some of Jackson’s greatest hits against the New York Jets:

"HAT AND T-SHIRT GAME❗️"@Lj_era8 was Wired for Thursday Night Football 👀 pic.twitter.com/Irs2gPhk3u — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 13, 2019

“Hat and t-shirt game right here,” Jackson says when talking to his coach John Harbaugh, referring to the fact that the Ravens could clinch the AFC North with a win in the game.

Later on, after the game had been clinched and all the touchdowns and celebrations had been consummated, the t-shirt theme returned.

“I’m wearing my had and t-shirt home. I’m going to sleep in my t-shirt,” Harbaugh jokes. “Me too,” says Jackson.

A nice insight into the leader Jackson is, as well as the fun he has while playing football.

Pat McAfee on Lamar Jackson as MVP

After watching what Jackson has done to the league Pat McAfee appears to agree with Simpson having Jackson as MVP. McAfee, however, wants to skip the pleasantries and hand the award to Jackson right now before the season even ends. On ESPN’s Get Up, this week, the former punter said the only way forward should be presenting Jackson with the honor right now for what he’s done so far this season.

Here’s a look at what McAfee had to say:

According to McAfee, there is nothing left for Jackson to prove. He’s done it all, and arguably, he’s right. Never has there seemed like more of a slam dunk choice for a league MVP award than there is for Jackson right now.

The league still isn’t likely to break tradition and make such an unprecedented move, but Jackson may have been the one athlete lately to actually earn such treatment. Such has been abundantly clear no matter who is watching.

Lamar Jackson’s Statistics

This season, Jackson has been the epitome of a dual threat quarterback and one of the leaders in the next generation of quarterbacks that will make waves in the league. After the action concluded this week, Jackson has put up 2,889 passing yards and 33 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has rumbled for 1,103 yards and 7 touchdowns. As a whole, the Ravens have managed to find the best of Jackson on the field. Arguably, he’s become the most obvious MVP candidate in the league given these type of things.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be. These numbers and plays only help to prove that in the end.

Numbers like this are just another reason Jackson is one of the NFL’s most exciting athletes to watch, and along with his class, why he’s one of the true rising stars of the game today.

