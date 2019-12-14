Seahawks’ Pete Carroll Receives Praise From Ex-NBA Vet

Over the past nine years at the helm of the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Pete Carroll has proven that he has an eye for talent. He took a chance on Marshawn Lynch when the Seahawks traded for him in 2010.

Seattle would send the Buffalo Bills a 2011 fourth-round pick, and a 2012 conditional pick, a Seahawks team source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter on October 5, 2010. The conditional pick is a sixth-round selection that can become a fifth-rounder based on Lynch’s productivity with Seattle.

After being traded, Lynch ran for 573 and scored six rushing touchdowns for the Seahawks. However, he would earn the name Beastmode with 3:37 left in the fourth quarter of the NFC wildcard game in 2011. Lynch broke off a long run for a touchdown, leaving a trail of New Orleans Saints defenders behind him. Seattle would upset the defending Superbowl Champs 41-36.

Marshawn, during an NFL Film segment, shared what he was thinking at the time. “What the h*** just happen. Did this really just happen,” said Lynch.

Colts defensive end Robert Mathis dubbed it the greatest run he had ever seen.

“That is the greatest run I have ever seen. That’s the greatest run, I put that number one against any run,” said Mathis.

Four years later, Lynch would help lead the Seahawks to their first Superbowl in team history after beating the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

On Wednesday, according to Heavy’s Jonathan Adams, Lynch paid a visit to the Seahawks practice. No, the legendary running back is not tryout for his former team, but since Lynch hasn’t officially filed his retirement papers. Seattle still had to report it as an official visit.

“Marshawn Lynch was in town and made a visit to the VMAC Wednesday. The team had to report that as a visit to the NFL since he is an unrestricted free agent and has not officially retired. But the team is not considering signing Lynch,” Condotta tweeted.

It was only reasonable that after the news of Rashaad Penny being out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury. The timing of Lynch’s visit would spark rumors, but there is no news of him coming out of retirement anytime soon.

Seattle Basketball Legend Weighs-in On Pete Carroll’s Ability to Find Talent

I recently spoke with former Sacramento Kings great and Seattle native Doug Christie about Pete Carroll.

“You go out and get Jadeveon Clowney, and whether he signs and you keep or not that is yet to be seen, you have a competitive team still, and this has been one of his most impressive coaching jobs,” said Christie.

Kings' great Doug Christie on @PeteCarroll "You go out and get @clownejd and whether he signs and you keep or not that is yet to be seen, you have a competitive team still and this has been one of his most impressive coaching jobs"

Former QB Matt Hasselbeck on Pete Carroll and Mike Holmgren

Earlier this year, I spoke with former NFL quarterback and ESPN NFL analyst Matt Hasselbeck about the difference between Pete Carroll and Mike Holmgren’s coaching styles.

“They both came from San Francisco, through that Bay area coaching style so, it is very similar. However, Pete has more of a Bud Grant defensive style of coaching in comparison to Mike, who came for the Bill Walsh coaching tree. He saw everything through the eyes of the quarterback, and both are really great. I feel very fortunate to play both of them. I would say when Pete was fired from the New England Patriots, he took a year off, and he really discovered who we wanted to be as a coach. He took what he said he learned from reading a book about John Wooden. He took that new philosophy in what he wanted to be as a coach and went to USC with the winning formula,“ Hasselbeck told me.

“Pete will tell you he was 53 and 0, and he was able to lock in and install that winning culture. Mike Holmgren would probably tell you he figured out who he wanted to be as a coach when he became the quarterback coach for the 49ers and was coaching Joe Montana. It started with him at BYU, but I think his pivotal moment was when he coached Joe. I think Pete’s pivotal moment was the year he was out of football and studying John Wooden, “said Hasselbeck.

