Tom Brady Wants to Race Lamar Jackson…on One Condition

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson etched his name in the records books Thursday night after surpassing Michael Vick’s single-season rushing record for a quarterback. It appears the MVP hopeful might have a new challenge ahead of him, and it comes with an unlikely request.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who Jackson had the pleasure of handing his first loss earlier this season, proposed a new challenge to the 2016 Heisman winner minutes after Jackson notched the record. To make things interesting, the future Hall of Famer included one caveat.

Me vs Lamar, 40 Yard Dash on natural grass but he has to wear rollerblades. Who’s buying the PPV? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 13, 2019

“Me vs Lamar, 40 Yard Dash on natural grass but he has to wear rollerblades,” Brady wrote on Twitter. “Who’s buying the PPV?”

Brady might need an extra bit of help if he wants to race Jackson. As it stands, the 22-year-old now has more rushing yards this season alone than Brady has in his storied 20-year career.

This is wild: Tom Brady rushing yards in his career: 1,035 Lamar Jackson rushing yards this season: 1,103 pic.twitter.com/LJbhZ6S8aQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 13, 2019

Jackson to Brady: ‘He Can Probably Win That Race’

Jackson also helped the Ravens clinch the AFC North Thursday, and in his post-game interview caught wind of Brady’s invitation. As he laughed off the question, the Florida native said the odds were likely in four-time league MVP’s favor.

“He probably can win that race,” Jackson said to reporters. “Rollerblades on grass? Oh, man.”

Then, with a smirk, Jackson added: I’ma see what I can do. Tom’s still got a little bit in him. I seen him.”

No, Lamar Jackson Bears No Relation to That Other Famous Jackson

Jackson is a pretty common surname, but believe it or not, he has no relation to Oscar-nominated actor Samuel L. Jackson. Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped the elder Jackson from showing love to the younger one.

“Errrrrbody knows I’m a Big Fan!! Big up @louisvillecardsfootball!!” Samual posted on Instagram, with an image of then-Louisville players Traveon Samuel and Lamar Jackson sitting beside each other on the Cardinals bench back in Jackson’s Heisman-winning campaign in 2016.

Samuel only has one child, a daughter named Zoe with longtime wife LaTanya Richardson. Unfortunately, Jackson’s father passed away in a car accident when he eight years old. In his Heisman acceptance speech, he opened up about how that tragedy impacted him growing up.

Per The Courier-Journal: “But back to my mother. She put so much into me, like I said before, losing my father and my grandma on the same day. It hurt me. I wanted to cry real bad, but my mom was the real soldier, because I was going to be the baby, the female that day. But she told me, ‘Lamar do not cry,’ and I’ll remember that for the rest of my life.”

Jackson is such a prolific athlete and an even better speaker, we can only look forward to potentially hearing his MVP acceptance speech at the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020.