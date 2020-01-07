Baltimore Ravens Star’s Playoff Availability in Jeopardy Due to Injury

The Baltimore Ravens rushing offense was not only the best in all of football this season, but they also etched their names in the record books as the greatest rushing attack all-time in the NFL’s history.

Baltimore set the NFL single 16-game-season team rushing record in the 2019 regular season with an absurd 3,296 yards on the ground. What’s even more astonishing is the fact that the record they broke had stood for 41 years, with the 1978 New England Patriots having previously held ownership of the honor.

While Lamar Jackson has garnered the majority of the attention for Baltimore’s success in the ground game, and rightfully so, they would not be anywhere near as lethal as they’ve been this season without the help of pro-bowl running back Mark Ingram. However, as things stand today, they may have to find a way to do without him, as his playoff availability has been put into question due to a calf injury.

Mark Ingram Was M.I.A. at Tuesday’s Practice

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram suffered a non-contact leg injury in Week 16 of the regular season, which that at the time seemed like a season-ender. However, after tests came back, Baltimore and Ingram alike were relieved to find out that the injury was a less serious calf injury.

The Ravens headed into Week 17 with essentially nothing to play for, having locked up the AFC’s top seed prior to kick off. In return, the team opted to hold out their star running back, in hopes that the week off, combined with the first-round playoff bye, would be enough to allow Ingram to get back to full speed come the second-round.

All signs were pointing towards Ingram being good to go for Saturday’s bout against the Tennessee Titans. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Ingram was full-speed on the practice field all last week, looking like his normal, explosive self. However, things have seemingly changed for the worse for the stud running back, as he was not spotted on the field for the team’s Tuesday practice leading up to this weekend’s playoff game.

#Ravens RB Mark Ingram, not spotted at practice by reporters on the scene, was essentially full speed last week on his calf. But he felt some tightness, source said, and pulled back to avoid re-injury. He still has a chance to play the #Titans on Saturday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2020

Rapoport believes that Ingram still has an opportunity to play on Saturday, although the apparent re-injury of Ingram’s calf puts his availability in question more and more each day.

All Aboard the Gus Bus in Baltimore?

I’ll be the first to admit, while I’ve always liked Mark Ingram as a running back, his offseason signing with Baltimore was a bit of a head-scratcher to me initially. This had nothing to do with Ingram’s talents, but everything to do with what Gus Edwards put on film in his 2018 rookie season.

Over the final seven games of last year, Edwards averaged an impressive 93.4 rushing yards per game, seemingly proving to be a viable starting running back in this league.

However, once Ingram was signed, Edwards was designated to backup duties once again. Yet, he still managed to produce at a stellar pace. Edwards finished 2019 with one lone start in Week 17 against a strong Pittsburgh Steelers defense. He would proceed to gash their front-seven to the tune of 130 rushing yards. Despite starting in five fewer games this season compared to last, Edwards still finished with 711 rushing yards, just seven fewer than he had in 2018.

Ingram certainly adds an extra pop and wiggle that Edwards blatantly lacks, but Gus the Bus is still more than capable of carrying the workload throughout the playoffs if Ingram were to miss any time.

