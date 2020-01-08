Boston Mayor Makes Insane Offer to Get Tom Brady to Stay

It’s safe to say Tom Brady has had quite an influence on the region of New England, particularly the state of Massachusetts. Over the years, it has been difficult to attend any sporting event or family function without seeing a Tom Brady jersey on one of the attendees.

For Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, a lifelong Patriots fan, the thought of the franchise’s most indelible player retiring or even playing for another team is unimaginable. So in order to keep New England’s favorite son in the place where he has achieved greatness, the mayor feels something extra needs to be done.

Making his monthly appearance on Boston sports radio station WEEI, Walsh offered the following solution to get Brady to stay in New England:

“This is serious business here. Tom Brady is not done yet. I don’t know how many times he has to prove he is the greatest of all-time. But his next chapter of proving it, it better be wearing a No. 12 Patriots jersey, that’s all I can say. We were talking in City Hall yesterday about what we could do. We thought about simple things like renaming the Hancock and the Prudential both after Brady…you put No. 1 and No. 2 on the other.”

Although the offer was simply and obviously in a joking tone, it’s clear that Brady has meant so much to the city of Boston to put him on par with its iconic skyline.

Brady Intent on Playing in 2020

Immediately after the Patriots were eliminated from the postseason in the Wild Card round by the Tennessee Titans, Brady faced the media where he was asked about his future.

Though it was just after the team ended its season, Brady wasn’t about to let a loss be the final game of his career. After all, it was an injury-riddled season for the aging quarterback who put up some of his lowest statistical numbers ever during the latter portion of the season.

His lack of true offensive weapons along with injuries to his offensive line hindered his protection and production over the course of the season. And on Wednesday, Brady posted on Instagram confirming that he was on the way back for next season.

But Where Will He Play?

Given that Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen put their Brookline, Massachusetts home on the market last summer, many feel that Brady already has one foot out the door in New England. But the quarterback himself immediately said not to read into it.

The mansion is on the market for upwards of $30 million and will undoubtedly take time to sell. At the same time, Brady purchased a home in Greenwich, Connecticut likely so he could be close to his eldest son, Jack, who lives in New York City.

Of course, with free agency looming, Brady’s future in New England remains in doubt though he would be most comfortable playing next season for the Patriots.

