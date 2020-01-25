Bulls Zach LaVine, Ex-Mavs Jason Terry Weigh-in on Jamal Crawford

The 2019-20 NBA season just hit the halfway mark, and teams are gearing up to the trade deadline, which is approaching fast [February 6, 2020]. Names such as Derrick Rose, Andre Drummond, Andre Iguodala, Karl Anthony Townes, D’Angelo Russell, Kyle Kuzma, DeMarr DeRozan are all being floated around.

Someone that is still waiting for his phone to ring is free-agent and 19 year NBA veteran Jamal Crawford. The last game in the NBA against the Dallas Mavericks where he dropped 51 points and almost spoiled Dirk Nowitzki’s announcement that he planned on retiring after the season.

“I’m sorry we didn’t get the win, but obviously it was Dirk’s night tonight,” Crawford said. “So you don’t feel all the way bad. It was not about me at all, and it was about my teammates and coaches; I just have to do my part.”

Jason Terry and Zach LaVine on Jamal Crawford

During a recent interview with former Dallas Mavericks guard Jason Terry, I spoke with him about Jamal Crawford and what he can still provide to a team in the NBA.

“First of all, Jamal and I have a great relationship going back to when he was in high school, getting ready to go to college, and then all throughout his professional career. I mean Jamal Crawford on anybody’s team is a vital part not only for what he provides on the court with scoring and instant offense, but a veteran presence in any locker room,” said Jason Terry. “He’s a stabilizing force and is a prime example of hard work and dedication, and longevity and perseverance. He has done it in this league a high level for a long time. Age is just a number this kid though he is 38 years old. He is still valuable to any team that affords him the opportunity.”

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine revealed that Crawford can still bring everything to a team coming off the bench as he has proven his entire career.

“Everything man, I mean Jamal’s last game was here in Dallas, he had 51. So, there is only a handful of guys that can do that. He can come off the bench and play the same role, and he is still instant offense, great locker room guy, great veteran, and he is has been around the league. I think it is upsetting that he hasn’t found a home because he is still one of the best players in the world,” said Zach LaVine.

Last month, Heavy’s Brandon ‘ Scoop B ‘ Robinson reported that the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors had some intentions of signing Crawford.

A league source shared with me earlier last week that both the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks were inquiring about the three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award recipient.

Later that week [December 3, 2019], Robinson shared that, he learned that those talks have since stalled.

