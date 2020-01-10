Chiefs’ Darrel Williams Plays as Lamar Jackson in Madden [WATCH]

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens could be heading for a huge showdown on the gridiron in a few weeks, but that doesn’t matter in terms of video games for one Chiefs player.

Lamar Jackson has been a mainstay in 2019 for everyone given his amazing play, and even Chiefs running back Darrel Williams has taken note. Williams recently showed off a shot of him playing Madden and interestingly enough, he was using the Ravens and Jackson in the game, playing against the Chiefs.

Ravens employee Ryan Mink pointed out the irony of a Chiefs runner using Jackson to beat up his own real life team in the game. Here’s a look:

So a Chiefs running back is playing as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens against the Chiefs in Madden and making them look silly. 🤔😂 https://t.co/i71qfSARtm — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) January 8, 2020

Obviously, who Jackson plays for in this instance doesn’t even matter. Even Williams knows he can make anyone look silly using Jackson, a guy who was a human cheat code all of 2019.

Chiefs Remain Ravens Biggest Hurdle

Given how hot both teams have looked, it’s obvious the road through the AFC postseason and the eventual Super Bowl might still travel through Kansas City. The one game the Ravens did lose in frustrating fashion was their contest against the Chiefs, which was a road game. If there’s a team that does match up with the Ravens, it’s the Chiefs, who possess plenty of the same elements that make Baltimore successful in a young, exciting quarterback and a fun offense.

Is Ravens-Chiefs rematch a possible AFC title game contender? It’s possible, so stay tuned. If it happens, the Ravens would host the game in Baltimore, which could give them a significant advantage.

Lamar Jackson the NFL MVP Favorite

According to several in league circles behind the scenes, Jackson is the overwhelming favorite for league MVP, and it isn’t exactly close. In an annual piece picking out awards by Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, the writer spoke with several personalities and the votes were close to unanimous for Jackson to take home the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award.

Here’s a look at what Pelissero wrote about Jackson, who placed well ahead of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the minds of those who were asked.

“It was a runaway win for Jackson, who received 19 votes to Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s five. “He’s just been so unique,” an NFC executive said of Jackson, who has thrown for 2,889 yards and an NFL-high 33 touchdowns while running for a QB-record 1,103 yards in his second season. “The stats alone give him the award, but what he’s done for that team, the energy he’s brought to that city, the energy he’s brought to his whole locker room — they’re just playing on a different level. And no one’s really figured out how to stop him.” The Ravens are 12-2 and on a 10-game winning streak, moving into position for the AFC’s top seed. They overhauled their offense in the offseason under new coordinator Greg Roman to maximize the impact of Jackson’s rare running and playmaking ability. And Jackson has developed as a passer, too. “He puts so much goddamn pressure on you,” an AFC executive said. Multiple execs who voted for Wilson (28 TDs, 109.3 passer rating) made their case in part on his longevity, since teams have eight years of tape to use in devising a plan against him. Many teams are still facing Jackson, and that scheme, for the first time. “I think Baltimore’s defense has put [Jackson] in a lot of [good] spots,” one GM said, noting that Don Martindale’s ascending unit takes pressure off Jackson and the offense. “If I had to go win a game right now, what quarterback would I take? I’d take Russell Wilson.”

Indeed, Jackson has been a human cheat code much of the season, so it only stands to reason that most feel he will be an easy MVP selection. He’s not only got the numbers but the silly highlight-reel plays which help make such awards a slam dunk in the court of public opinion.

This isn’t to discredit Wilson, who’s also had a great season. Simply, Jackson has been that good and that eye-opening to those who pay the closest attention.

Obviously, that’s true even to his closest competition on the field.

