Patrick Mahomes: Recording Artist Sounds Off-on NFL Collaboration

This weekend Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes will play host to the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. The Chiefs earned a first-round bye after posting 12-4 record during the 2019-20 regular season behind the strong play of the league MVP Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes threw for 4031 yards, 26 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, and completing 65.9 percent of his passes this season.

The Chiefs have done a lot of their damage on third and long this season. In fact, ESPN’s Adam Teicher recently released an article on how the Chiefs have mastered and overcome the odds and keeping its field goal kicker off the field. According to Teicher, teams only converted the first down on 21 of 251 plays in third and long situations this season. However, Mahomes has completed 10 of 11 attempts and averaging 21 per attempt when presented with third and long circumstances.

Mahomes’s teammates trust him to pick up the yardage to move the chains in those situations.

“We believe Pat can get us out of every situation,” Watkins said. “I honestly think we can get a third-and-30 when it comes down to it. That’s how we operate. We have so many plays in every situation. It’s hard for the defense to have everything down. Then we have so many guys. It’s kind of a situation where people have to pick their poison.”

Its something they practice as well in training camp, so when it is time to perform during the season, they will be prepared.

We have times in training camp where it’s just third-and-long, where we’re third-and-11-plus and we’re working against a defense knowing they’re more in the prime position they want to be in to try to get stops,” Mahomes said.

Recording Artist Weighs-in on Collaboration With Patrick Mahomes

On September 29, 2019, the NFL released its collaboration with former Priority Records and South Central Los Angeles artist JAG featuring Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The single is entitled ‘Ballin’ which was produced by K.E. On The Track. The NFL MVP showed some love by posting the partnership on his Instagram page for his 2 million followers to view.

Earlier this week, I spoke with Jag, and he revealed how the collaboration with the NFL and Mahomes presented itself.

“The music director of the NFL reached out to my manager [257 Management] and whatnot. They were looking for some music to tie into their promotional spots throughout the whole year. They were going to use my singles to feature alongside different NFL players throughout the year. I sent two songs in, and they got picked up,” said JAG. “The NFL is the one that picked Mahomes to put the video behind, and a couple of football players that were featured in other videos with my song also reached out.”

In 2018, JAG was part of a collaboration with the NBA with his former Priority Record labelmates for ESPN. The partnership was a SportsCenter Cypher that made its debut during All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

