O’Shea Jackson Jr. Immediately Responds to Clippers Doc Rivers

Back in August of 2019, Ice Cube sat down for an interview with Arash Markazi of The Los Angeles Times. It is well documented that Cube is a die-hard Raiders fan as well as a Los Angeles Lakers fan. During the interview with Markazi, Cube was asked about the Lakers cross-town rival the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Big 3 Co-founder revealed that Los Angeles will never embrace the Clippers. In fact, he suggested that they relocate to Seattle or go elsewhere.

“The Clippers are like your cousin who moved in and starts thinking it’s his house because he’s been there for so long,” Cube said. “I really think they should move the team. We didn’t ask them to come here. I think it’s unfair to so many cities in America who don’t have a team like Seattle that we have two teams here in L.A.

“They should move because it’s never going to happen for them here. They may have a blip on the radar every now and then, but it’s never going to be their city. They should just get out and take the Chargers with them.”

If you are unfamiliar when the Clippers play their home games, they cover-up the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Sparks, and Los Angeles Kings championship banners. They also cover up the statues outside the Staple Center.

That’s something O’Shea Jackson Jr is not a fan of, and he voiced that frustration on Sportscenter Los Angeles with Stan Verrett earlier this month.

“You hired the Celtics coach [Doc Rivers] you let him come down here and convince you to cover up my banners, deface my statues. The owner [Steve Ballmer] uses my locker room as his personal office when we are not in the playoffs. Y’all are not welcome,” said Jackson Jr.

Doc Rivers Weighs-in on Jackson Jr’s Comments

On Tuesday morning before the Clippers took and the Dallas Mavericks, Doc Rivers weighed-in Jackson Jr’s comments on the Clippers ‘Not Welcome’ in Los Angeles.

“Who? That’s the point. Nah, everyone has their opinion on that. We have no problem with that we belong where we are. My mom always said you are where you’re supposed to be. We’re right where we’re supposed to be,” said Rivers.

If you are keeping score at home, the Los Angeles Clippers have had the Lakers number thus far this season as they took the first to meetings this season.

However, Jackson wasn’t a fan of Rivers’ ‘Who’ comment.

The ‘Just Mercy’ actor took to Twitter and responded to Doc Rivers.’

“Lmfao!!!! N**** asked who I am !!!! Oh I promise Doc. You will know me bro. You will know me. I’m putting in my work. I’m stacking my resume. And I promise I will be as annoying as Marcellus Wiley. You will know me bruh. Mark my words homie,” tweeted Jackson Jr.

