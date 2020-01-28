Conor McGregor Reacts to Kobe Bryant’s Death [WATCH]

The sporting world is in mourning after NBA legend Kobe Bryant was involved in a helicopter crash that took his life. The accident claimed the lives of eight other victims as well, including Bryant’s daughter Gianna Maria-Onore. Many fans, athletes and celebrities around the world have expressed their grief and condolences.

During the Grammys last night, UFC superstar Conor “Notorious” McGregor spoke about Bryant.

Conor McGregor Expresses His Sorrow About the Passing of Bryant and His Daughter

CBS This Morning posted on Twitter an interview with McGregor during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

“It’s very, very sad news,” McGregor tells CBS This Morning. “He used to play in this arena as well. It’s just very sad news. He lost his daughter as well. And I don’t know; it’s kind of hard to get up for it, for this event. I’m very happy to be here, but I’m sad at the same time. I don’t know; it’s just a very sad time.”

When the CBS journalist asks McGregor about Bryant’s impact on the basketball industry and beyond, he answers: “Well for me, the very first time I came to America Kobe was one of the big stars and one of the men that jumped out. We don’t really understand basketball back home too much, you know? But Kobe, his star [transcended the sport], and he’s a great man. I would have loved to have met him, and it’s a very sad day.”

The Grammy Awards took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the home to Bryant’s long-time team, the LA Lakers.

