Conor McGregor & Girlfriend Dee Devlin Are Proud Parents of 2 Kids

UFC fighter Conor McGregor and longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin are the proud parents of two children- Conor Jr. and Croia. The couple’s new daughter just celebrated her first birthday as the UFC star announced her birth via an Instagram post on January 4, 2019.

“Heading home with my two healthy babies and an energized and healthy SuperMam ❤️ 2019 is off to the best start! Thank you for the well wishes everybody!” McGregor noted on Instagram.

While the couple has been together for the majority of McGregor’s career, there are no public indications that they have ever been married. McGregor wished his American fans a Happy Thanksgiving by posting a family photo and noting how grateful he was for the people closest to him.

“Happy Thanksgiving day America!‬ ‪Today I am most thankful for my two children, Conor Jr. and Croía Mairéad, and to the woman who gifted them to me, Queen Dee ❤️‬ ‪See you guys real soon in the United States for some combat action! ‪What a country 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇮🇪,” McGregor noted in the caption.

McGregor & Devlin Met at a Nightclub

McGregor and Devlin met at a nightclub early in the fighter’s career. McGregor explained how they met in an interview with VIP Magazine noting their first conversation happened when they were both having a night out.

“I knew her a bit beforehand, but I think the first time I spoke to her properly was when I saw her in a nightclub,” McGregor explained to VIP Magazine. “I asked her to come over and we just started chatting. She seemed like a nice girl, and I like good girls.”

During a rare couple’s interview with VIP Magazine in 2015, Devlin admitted that McGregor’s hard work makes her “a bit gooey inside.”

“He’s always said that it was for us and our future, and that he’ll have us in the best of houses and the best of cars; I’ve always believed that!” Devlin noted, per VIP Magazine. “I always knew that this is where he would be. We believe in the ‘Law of Attraction’ and we’ve always believed that he would make it to the UFC one day. Now that he has, he’s proved me right. I’ve always supported him, so I’m glad that it’s come to fruition for him, and for us, really. We’re going to make a living out of this now and it’s great! It makes me go a bit gooey inside when he says that he’s working hard for me.”

McGregor Recently Took a DNA Test Which Showed He Was Not the Father of Terri Murray’s Daughter

Terri Murray claimed that McGregor was the father of her baby as a result of an alleged 2017 fling at Grand National. McGregor has denied the affair and recently took a DNA test that showed he was indeed not the father of Murray’s daughter, per Daily Mail.

“To conclusively end any and all erroneous media reports, Conor McGregor took a DNA test recently which confirmed to all parties that he is not the father of the child in Liverpool,” McGregor’s spokesperson told Daily Mail.