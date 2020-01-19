Cowboys TE Jason Witten to Join Jason Garrett With New York Giants?

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is the new Giants offensive coordinator, and, to no surprise, he’s ratcheting up the bitter NFC East rivalry.

Targeting personnel from his previous employer, Garrett could lure longtime Cowboys tight end Jason Witten to the Big Apple, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Sunday.

Per @mortreport, keep an eye on the possibility of Jason Witten joining Jason Garrett with the Giants. Would certainly make for a fascinating move for the lifelong Cowboys tight end. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 19, 2020

Mortensen didn’t specify the role in which Witten, who turns 38 in May, would have with the Giants. But his sources say the 11-time Pro Bowler “hasn’t ruled out” playing in 2020, nor has he ruled out a reunion with Garrett, who accepted New York’s OC position on Friday.

Mortensen added that new Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy did not offer Witten a spot on his staff — a possible precursor to changing divisional hats.

“Witten could bring a veteran presence to a young locker room like @Giants , familiarity with Garrett’s offense and a support role to some promising young tight ends,” Mortensen tweeted. “That said, nothing close to being settled on future.”

It would be ironic if Witten became the Giants’ tight ends coach since Dallas recently poached Lunda Wells from Big Blue to serve in the same capacity.

As a player, he’d slot in behind rising star Evan Engram, mentoring a young room that includes second-year man Kaden Smith and 27-year-old Scott Simonson.

McCarthy Discusses Witten’s Future, Coaching Gig

As McCarthy made his rounds through The Star, the new Cowboys HC ran into an old face: Witten, whose NFL future remains entirely up in the air. The two shared a private talk from which McCarthy came away understanding Witten’s plight.