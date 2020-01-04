Cowboys Defenders Throw Support Behind Jason Garrett as Head Coach

As the NFL world awaits Jason Garrett’s fate, two Dallas Cowboys players publicly went to bat for their (still-current, for now) coach.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Cowboys cornerbacks Jourdan Lewis and Donovan Olumba lauded Garrett as a consummate professional, each recalling career-shaping interactions with the longtime head man.

Said Lewis:

When I got into that trouble before the draft coach Garrett told me, he believed in me as a person and a football player. I really appreciate JG though, seriously.

Said Olumba:

When I first got to the Cowboys coach Garrett said our team over our history has many successful 1st round picks to undrafted free agents. We don’t care how you got in the door the only thing matters is what you do now. He gets nothin but love from myself.

Lewis’ “trouble” was a March 2017 allegation by his then-girlfriend, who claimed Lewis — who had just wrapped up a stellar career at Michigan and entered the NFL draft — dragged her across the floor of their apartment and briefly held her down by her neck. He was initially charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, pleading not guilty. In July 2017, he was cleared of all charges.

Lewis fell to the third round of the draft, where Dallas nabbed him with the 92nd overall pick.

He hasn’t blossomed into a full-time starter with the Cowboys, but Lewis has nonetheless been a solid if crucial component to the secondary. He’s tallied 117 tackles, 17 passes defensed, four interceptions and four sacks across 46 appearances (13 starts). He collected all four quarterback takedowns and two of his interceptions in 2019, the only regular season thus far in which he’s played in 16 games.

A 2018 undrafted free agent, Olumba idled his rookie campaign on the Cowboys’ practice squad and signed a reserve/futures deal this past January. He spent the 2019 offseason with the organization, notching three pass breakups and an interception across four preseason appearances. He was waived at final cuts and re-added to the taxi squad, where he remained until the season finale.

These endorsements aren’t much more than nice gestures from Garrett’s former (?) players. It doesn’t change the simple fact that, after a decade, change is sorely needed.

Nice guys — and teams — finish last.

Nothing New on Garrett

Yes, seriously. Nearly 24 hours following an ESPN report which stated Garrett’s reign will “soon” end, and that he’s no longer expected to be part of the organization, the Cowboys once again have gone radio silent.

On Friday, Garrett and his staff went to work as usual at The Star, hammering away at infantile 2020 preparations. He’s yet to complete his exit interviews with players. Local media and national insiders alike remain in the dark as the days tick away on Garrett’s contract, which officially expires on Jan. 14.

At this hour, coaches and players tell me they have not been informed of any changes at the head coaching position. #Cowboys HC Jason Garrett, himself, has yet to respond to my inquiries. If a decision is imminent, it has still not been conveyed. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 3, 2020

