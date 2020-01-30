Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Doesn’t Want Aaron Rodgers’ Take on Mike McCarthy

Don’t count on Dak Prescott seeking out Aaron Rodgers for advice on having Mike McCarthy as a head coach.

NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms asked Prescott earlier this week if he would be giving the Green Bay Packers star passer a call to talk about the Dallas Cowboys’ new head honcho, but the young free-agent quarterback shot down the idea of letting someone else’s views give him preconceived notions about his relationship with McCarthy.

“No, not at all,” Prescott said, via NBC Sports. “I don’t care to get a feel from somebody else off of their judgment or their relationship. I know relationships are completely individual and I don’t even want to warp my mind off of what somebody else thinks.”

Prescott said he and McCarthy spoke briefly on the phone after he was announced as Jason Garrett’s replacement at head coach, but they won’t sit down to discuss the nitty-gritty of next year until later in the 2020 offseason. He added, however, he and his teammates are excited to play for a coach who has won the ultimate prize: a Super Bowl championship.

“He’s got the formula,” Prescott said. “He’s got the way to do it, and that’s enough for me to follow, that’s enough for our locker room to follow and we’re excited for that.”

Rodgers Has Denied Bad Blood With McCarthy

Prescott might be wise to avoid picking Rodgers’ brain about McCarthy when you consider how their time together with the Packers came to a screeching end.

Last April saw Bleacher Report publish a bombshell expose that painted the picture of a toxic relationship between Rodgers and McCarthy during their 13 seasons together in Green Bay, citing numerous sources within the organization who offered up examples of clashing egos, insubordination and all-around complacency. While the drama culminated with McCarthy’s firing last December, Rodgers vehemently denied any such bad blood and called the report a “smear attack.”

“This was a smear attack by a writer looking to advance his career talking with mostly irrelevant, bitter players who all have an agenda, whether they’re advancing their own careers or just trying to stir old stuff up,” Rodgers said on ESPN Milwaukee radio shortly after the report was released.

“What happens is the same tired media folks picking it up and talking about it. This just emphasized their opinion about me already. So it’s … the crazy thing is there’s super-slanted opinions in that piece stated as facts, and then there are quote-unquote facts which are just outright lies.”

Otherwise, neither of them have said much about their relationship publicly. McCarthy has bemoaned the way things were handled with his departure from Green Bay, but not once has he pushed Rodgers under the bus with any comments that might support the article’s findings. Rodgers even said he sent McCarthy a text after he was hired in Dallas and got one back.

