David Fizdale: I Have no ill feelings towards New York Knicks

It has been a month since the New York Knicks decided to fire second-year coach David Fizdale after a 4-18 record to start the 2019-20 season. The Knicks also made the decision to let go of assistant coach Keith Smart and replaced Fizdale with Mike Miller as their interim head coach. Since Fizdale was let go, the New York Knicks have posted, a 6-9 record under the direction of Miller.

According to a report by Marc Berman of the New York Post, Allan Houston was the one that was campaigning for the Knicks to promote Miller as their interim head coach.

As for Fizdale, he was recently on Golic and Wingo and discussed being let go from the Knicks.

“That’s the business we have chosen. Obviously, they [the New York Knicks] had to make a tough decision. I respect those guys greatly. I missed the hell out of them all the players and the staff and guys like that. But, that’s our business, and at the time, we were 4-18, and they had to make a tough decision, said Fizdale.” “So, I have no ill feelings towards the situation, and I understand this is our business, and I have obviously learned a ton from it, and I was really grateful to have that opportunity to say I was the head coach of the New York Knicks.”

What are the Challenges of Being the Coach of the Knicks in Madison Square Garden?

” I think especially when are talking about a rebuild with the Knicks. The toughest part in Madison Square Garden is the patience level. It is a team that has struggled for a long time, and I think the fans really want to get that thing going as soon as possible. It is unique from that standpoint because there are other places where you can take your time a little bit more and build it a little more slowly,” Fizdale shared.

“At Madison Square Garden, it is a tougher environment, and with the media market surrounding the team and all of the scrutiny that comes with it. It could put pressure on people in the building, but I really think they are on the right track. They have a lot of young talent and a ton of cap space and have great people under the roof, and it is just a matter of time before it all comes together.”

LeBron James Weighs-in on David Fizdale

Before Los Angeles Lakers took on the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, Lakers star LeBron James praised his former coach David Fizdale calling him a great coach and a great communicator. Fizdale was an assistant coach with the Miami Heat during the early 2010s, that won two championships as a part of Erik Spoelstra’s coaching staff.

“I haven’t had too much of a reaction,” James told reporters after the Lakers played the back end of a Staples Center doubleheader on Sunday, via The New York Post. “The conversation was talked about for quite a while. I know coach Fiz is a great coach and a great communicator — just trying to motivate his players. I wish him the best. That’s all that matters.”

