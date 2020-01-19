Floyd Mayweather Eyeing Fights With Conor McGregor, Khabib? [LOOK]

The comeback is complete for Conor “Notorious” McGregor. He made his return to the Octagon at UFC 246, and he only needed 40 seconds to get his hand raised by finishing Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone with a head kick and follow up strikes. Now, the inevitable conversation has begun: who does Notorious fight next?

There are a lot of options for McGregor in both the UFC welterweight and lightweight divisions. But, he also has a lot of opportunities outside the Octagon as well.

One man that was watching the main event of UFC 246 closely was Floyd Mayweather. Right after McGregor won his fight against Cowboy, Mayweather took to social media to promote a rematch between him and the Irishman.

The post shows a headline: Mayweather McGregor 2. Below the headline, it also shows off a four-way partnership with The Money Team, Mayweather Promotions, UFC and Showtime.

It hasn’t been directly stated if Mayweather wants to box or fight inside a cage, however, with McGregor’s willingness to box in a rematch, and Mayweather never fighting in MMA, it may be the former.

Mayweather wasn’t done there, however. He posted a different promotional piece with another UFC star. And this time, it was the man that defeated McGregor in 2018, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The post looks the same as the McGregor piece, except with a picture of Nurmagomedov and his name in the headline. It also doesn’t state if it would be in MMA or boxing.

This callout seems like it came out of left field, especially with the current schedule of the UFC lightweight champion. Nurmagomedov has his hands full right now. He is currently scheduled to defend his UFC lightweight championship against the number one ranked UFC lightweight in the world, Tony Ferguson, at UFC 249 on April 18.

Nurmagomedov is also not known as a striker. He has dominated all his opponents in MMA with a ferocious and relentless ground game.

It’s unconfirmed at the moment if this is just a marketing ploy by Mayweather, or if there are indeed talks about a match with one or both of these men.

Conor McGregor Has Teased a Boxing Match With Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao

Notorious wants to box again. During his ESPN interview with Ariel Helwani, McGregor let it be known that he plans on boxing, and he has multiple opponents in mind.

He is eyeing a rematch with Mayweather, and with McGregor’s usual conviction, believes that he can beat him. He also teased a potential deal to face off against Manny Pacquiao. Notorious briefly mentioned a possible bout with rival and former training partner Paulie Malignaggi as well.

There’s no shortage of opponents for McGregor to choose from, in MMA and boxing. The critical step McGregor needed to take was to get past Cerrone at UFC 246, and he did that in impressive fashion.

