Texans Playoff Schedule: Who & When Does Houston Play in Next Round?

The Buffalo Bills came out guns blazing in the opening game of Wild Card Weekend. However, after offensive mishaps by the Bills, along with the brilliance of Deshaun Watson and JJ Watt, the Texans hit a stint of 19 unanswered points in the second half and eventually came away victorious in an exhilarating overtime.
The Baltimore Ravens finished 2019 with the NFL’s best record, locking up the top-seed in the AFC conference and a first-round bye. In return, they’ll be granted the benefit of playing the lowest remaining seeded team in the conference following the conclusion of tonight’s Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots game.
With the Texans knocking off the Bills, the only remaining AFC team seeded lower than Houston in the Playoffs is the Titans. If Tennessee can pull off the upset on Saturday night against the reigning Super Bowl Champion Patriots, then Ryan Tannehill and company will travel to Baltimore to face off with Lamar Jackson and the high-octane Ravens. This leaves the Texans to take their talents into Arrowhead Stadium to play Patrick Mahomes and the number-two seeded Kansas City Chiefs.
- Scenario #1
- *If Patriots beat Titans tonight
- Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens
- Time: 8:15 pm ET
- Date: Saturday, 1/11
- Place: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD)
- Coverage: CBS
- Scenario #2
- *If Titans beat Patriots tonight
- Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
- Time: 3:05 pm ET
- Date: Sunday, 1/12
- Place: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)
- Coverage: CBS
Deshaun Watson Makes Houston Scary
The Houston Texans have plenty of holes littered across their roster. However, when you have Deshaun Watson at the helm of your offense, you always have a chance. Watson led the Texans to 19-0 point run on Saturday to help the team get into overtime against the Bills.
While Watson was beaten and bruised for the majority of the evening, he kept fighting. Despite being sacked seven times, he remained precise and efficient in the passing game, seeing only five of his passes hit the ground in nearly 70-minutes of football.
The Texans’ defense is still questionable at best. Running back Carlos Hyde has had two underwhelming performances in a row, and Will Fuller’s availability moving forward remains a question mark. However, when you have a quarterback who can do the things shown in the video below, you always have a chance to come away with a win.
NFL Playoff Schedule 2019-20
|DATE
|TEAMS
|TIME(ET)
|TV
|Sat, 1/4
|(5) Bills vs. (4)
|4:35 pm
|ABC
|Sat, 1/4
|(6) Titans vs. (3) Patriots
|8:15 pm
|CBS
|Sun, 1/5
|(6) Vikings vs. (3) Saints
|1:05 pm
|FOX
|Sun, 1/5
|(5) Seahawks vs. (4) Eagles
|4:40 pm
|NBC
|Sat, 1/11
|TBD vs. (1) 49ers
|4:35 pm
|NBC
|Sat, 1/11
|TBD vs. (1) Ravens
|8:15 pm
|CBS
|Sun, 1/12
|TBD vs. (2) Chiefs
|3:05 pm
|CBS
|Sun, 1/12
|TBD vs. (2) Packers
|6:40 pm
|FOX
|Sun, 1/19
|AFC Championship
|3:05 pm
|CBS
|Sun, 1/19
|NFC Championship
|6:40 pm
|FOX
|Sun, 2/2
|Super Bowl LIV (Miami)
|6:30 pm
|FOX
