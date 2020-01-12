J.J. Watt Rips Headline for Disrespecting Fiancee Kealia Ohai

Just because J.J. Watt made a miraculous recovery from having a ripped pectoral muscle in order to return the field in time to help the Houston Texans proceed into the playoffs, does not mean he won’t make time to stop and read what’s being written about his fiancée Kealia Ohai.

Ohai, who’s a professional soccer player, was recently from the Houston Dash to the Chicago Red Stars last week, and when the news broke, Watt, 29, saw a headline referring to his future wife merely as his fiancée, and the star NFL defensive player was not having it.

Retweeting the article he wrote, “This headline is trash. Kealia Ohai (which is her name by the way, since you didn’t even bother to mention it) is incredible entirely on her own merit and deserves to be treated as such. Be better than this.”

This headline is trash.

Kealia Ohai (which is her name by the way, since you didn’t even bother to mention it) is incredible entirely on her own merit and deserves to be treated as such.

Be better than this. https://t.co/82GMrYOv9U — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 7, 2020

ABC13 Houston was quick to right their wrongs after seeing Watt’s tweeted, which garnered nearly 500K likes on the social media site. The news outlet responded directly to Watt writing, “Hi JJ, Our sincere apologies. We 100% agree with you. Kealia Ohai is a soccer superstar who deserves her own headlines. We are sad to see her go. She is going to be a force in Chicago! We’ve loved doing stories on her many talents and accomplishments over the years.”

The online argument garnered a mixed reaction online. While some Twitter users defended the news outlet, pointing out it was a mere social headline and that her full name was included in the article, others applauded Watt for sticking up for Ohai and making sure she gets the respect that she deserves in the press.

One of the best responses to Watt’s tweet was a new jersey suggestion for him to wear during his next game when Houston faces the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional showdown on Sunday. It would be amazing if Watt showed to play with “Kealia Ohai’s Fiancee” emblazoned on his back.

The Chiefs are favorited 7.5-points over the Texans in the spread, and while the match-up may seem lopsided, the Texans defeated the Chiefs 31-24 on October 13 at Arrowhead Stadium. So Houston not only has experience of beating their opponent, they’ve done so in Kansas City.

Ohai Was a Major Factor In Helping Watt Recover From His Injury This Season

Ohai is a respected athlete in her own right, part of the reason Watt is so absolutely in love with the woman who will soon be his wife, and she managed to keep the NFL star’s spirits up while he was sidelined from the game, which is no easy task.

After MVP defensive player suffered a torn pectoral muscle on October 27, he required immediate surgery to repair the injury. Many believed, including Watt, that his season was over.

During the eight games Watt wasn’t able to join his team on the field, he kept up with social media, posting pictures on Instagram to his 3.8 million followers. If he wasn’t sharing pictures about football and his charitable efforts, they were pictures of Ohai, and always accompanied these posts with positive and uplifting captions.

Instead of wallowing in frustration and self-doubt, Watt shared flirty posts of Ohai. The NFL star seems to still be shocked she even agreed to marry him. After Ohai posted an ad for Blink Fitness, he reposted the photo on his own paged with the caption, “Sheeeeshh!” and three heart-eyed emojis.

After the Texans win last week, Watt posted a tribute to Ohai with a series of photos on the field. He captioned the pictures, “I consider myself a very lucky man.”

