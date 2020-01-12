WATCH: Bill Cowher Surprised On Live TV With Hall Of Fame Induction

Before the playoff showdown kicked off between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans on Saturday evening, CBS sports analysts surprised former veteran coach Bill Cowher with the announcement that he’s going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The honor took Cowher completely off guard and he started to break down in tears once he realized that he wasn’t being punked.

The heartwarming caused an immediate frenzy on Twitter, as it was a completely unexpected moment and the rest of the PFHOF Centenniel class has not yet been announced. However, Dave Baker, President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame arrived on set and said to Cowher, “On behalf on all of us who love this game, it is my great privilege to.. welcome you to Canton, Ohio, where your legacy will live forever.

Once Cowher’s wife and daughter joined Cowher on set, also a surprise, Cowher could no longer control his emotions, and it made for one of the happiest moments fans will ever see during a pre-game show.

Bill Cowher got surprised with a HOF induction on live TV and it was a really cool moment pic.twitter.com/w1geVMjaHT — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) January 12, 2020

Cowher, 62, spent 15 seasons as the head coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He led the team to eight division titles and 10 playoff appearances during his tenure. He led the franchise to two Super Bowl Championship games and won the title in 2006 over the Seattle Seahawks. In 2007, Cowher resigned as head coach and was replaced with Mike Tomlin.

Before being hired by the Steelers in 1992, Cowher worked as an assistant coach for the Cleveland Browns and the Kansas City Chiefs. And before working as a coach at age 28, he played as a linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns between the years 1979 and 1984.

While numerous teams and owners have tried to lure Cowher out of retirement, he’s not gone back to the NFL as a coach. Instead, he serves as a studio analyst for The NFL Today.

