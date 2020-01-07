Knicks vs. Lakers Prediction: How We’re Betting Lebron in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Lakers are 13.0-point favorites over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night at Staples Center.

New York (10-26) has lost two straight on the heels of a three-game winning streak. The Knicks won both games against the Lakers last season and have won eight of the last 10 meetings. Marcus Morris Sr. continued his strong play scoring a career-high 38 points in the 135-132 loss to the Clippers on Sunday. Morris went 13-of-19 from the field and 6-for-7 from 3-point range. The Knicks covered the eight-point spread against the Clippers, who were playing without Kawhi Leonard. Elfrid Payton is expected to miss his second straight game due to the birth of his daughter.

Los Angeles (29-7) is searching for their sixth consecutive victory after squeaking out a 106-99 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Anthony Davis continued to sizzle with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and a season-best eight blocked shots. Javale McGee also added six blocks and Dwight Howard swatted five as the Lakers dominated the paint. Lebron James has at least 10 assists in each of his last seven games and is averaging 12.6 during that span. Los Angeles has opened up a four-game lead at the top of the Western Conference standings.

ESPN’s FPI gives Los Angeles a 91.6% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Tuesday’s matchup between the Knicks and Lakers.

Knicks vs. Lakers Game Details

Date: Tuesday, January 7

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Staples Center (Los Angeles, California)

TV: NBA TV, MSG, Spectrum SportsNet

Spread: Lakers -13

Total: 222.5

*All lines, odds & trends courtesy of FanDuel, Covers, & The Action Network

Key Injuries

Knicks

PG Marcus Morris Sr. (neck) probable

(neck) probable PG Elfird Payton (personal) questionable

(personal) questionable PF Dennis Smith Jr. (oblique) questionable

Lakers

PF Anthony Davis (shoulder) probably

(shoulder) probably PG Avery Bradley (ankle) questionable

Betting Trends

Knicks are 10-26 SU and 19-17 ATS this season

Lakers are 29-7 SU and 18-17-1 ATS this season

Under is 21-15 in Knicks games this season

Under is 21-15 in Lakers games this season

Analysis & Pick

I’m very impressed with the Lakers’ defense during this recent winning streak, holding two of their last four opponents to less than 100 points. The issue that I’m seeing now is the spreads are still very long in most Laker games, but the style they are playing isn’t conducive to covering big numbers. Meanwhile, the Knicks have been a profitable ATS team this season, and continue to cover the big spreads put forth by the oddsmakers. Marcus Morris continues to bolster his trade value with each passing game. Morris looks rejuvenated as the main offensive weapon on the Knicks roster. What tilts me in the Lakers’ direction here is their efficiency on both sides of the floor, ranking first in the NBA field goal percentage (48.2) and fifth in field goal percentage against (43.9). The Knicks won’t have an answer for Anthony Davis and Lebron will keep dropping dimes. Swallow the points.

PICK: Lakers -13

