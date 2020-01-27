Kobe Bryant’s Funeral: What We Know & Latest Info on Memorial Service

Kobe Bryant’s death prompted an outpouring of support for the legendary guard’s life creating major interest in his upcoming funeral. Little is known about when or where Bryant’s funeral will take place, but we will be updating this page as soon as more details are released.

Shortly after news broke of Bryant’s death, fans began gathering outside the Staples Center with his Lakers jersey, flowers and photos to honor the legend. Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti announced City Hall would be lit up in purple and gold to honor Bryant.

“Lights for a legend. Los Angeles City Hall lit in purple and gold starting at 8:24 p.m. this evening in honor of Kobe Bryant’s storied championship career and in memory of Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and all who perished in today’s tragedy,” Garcetti tweeted.

Bryant’s death happened on the morning of both the Pro Bowl and Grammy’s. Players and musicians alike honored Bryant during both events. Numerous NBA teams let the shot clock run down at the beginning of games to honor Bryant’s No. 24.



Many Fans Are Hoping for a Public Memorial Service for Kobe at the Staples Center

Kobe’s death feels like it will have the same pop cultural impact like when Prince or Michael Jackson died. And I believe if MJ were still living, he’d probably speak at Kobe’s funeral like Kobe did for him pic.twitter.com/TxwemQCF2n — Dallas Hawes 💬 (@DeeEmAych) January 26, 2020

Fans are hoping there were will be a public service where people can show their support for one of the most iconic players in NBA history. Bryant was one of several notable celebrities that spoke at Michael Jackson’s funeral in 2009. Jackson’s funeral was at the Staples Center, and it will be worth watching to see if a similar service is organized there given the number of memorable moments Bryant had in the same building. During an ESPN interview conducted in 2016, Bryant discussed a phone call he received from Jackson prior to his death.

“Keep doing what you’re doing,” Jackson told Bryant, per ESPN. “Don’t come back to the pack and be normal for the sake of blending in with others. Don’t dumb it down.”

A tweet from Unique Sports captured what many believe about a potential service honoring Bryant.

“Kobe Bryant’s Funeral is about to be the biggest Funeral we’ve ever seen. All of Los Angeles is about to be there,” Unique Sports tweeted.

Kobe’s Daughter, Gigi, Also Died in the Helicopter Crash

The veteran painter/graffiti artist @JulesMuck (muckrock on IG) created this stunning Kobe/GiGi piece on Sunday at Pickford Market in mid-city LA. Just wow. (via muckrock and Pickford Market on IG) pic.twitter.com/LEabFE2ZJL — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) January 27, 2020

The planning of Bryant’s funeral is a delicate process given his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, was one of the nine fatalities in the crash. Bryant’s family could opt to do a private service honoring Gigi and her father. This would not rule out a larger memorial service that was broadcast on television and open to the public.

After his retirement, Bryant began mentoring younger players including recently named NBA All-Star Trae Young. The Hawks guard wore Bryant’s No. 8 jersey to start the game on the evening of his death. After the game, Young spoke about one of his last conversations with Bryant.

“One of the last conversations we had, he was just telling me how much he’s seen my game progress and he’s just been happy for me,” Young said, per ESPN. “He said how proud he was of me and how he wants me to continue to be a role model for kids growing up and for Gigi and all the kids looking up to me, to inspire these kids and continue to play my heart out.”